La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed

You're the kind of person that I've been dreaming of You're the kind of person that I always wanted to love And when I first seen you walk right through that bar door And I seen those suit and tie johns buy you one drink And then buy you some more I had a -
I know you had that crazy feeling Now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling You know that I've had that crazy feeling, too I can see it in your .. You got that crazy feeling Now, now, now, now, now, you got that crazy feeling I've had that crazy feeling, too
Now everybody knows that business ends at three And everybody knows that after hours love is free And you, you really are a queen Oh, such a queen, such a queen And I know, 'cause I made the same scene I know just what you mean Because you got that crazy feeling Now, now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling You got that crazy feeling deep inside Now, I can see it in your eyes You got that crazy feeling Now, now, now, now, you're got that crazy feeling And you got that crazy feeling, too I feel just like, feel just like you Crazy feeling ...