La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano

Despedimos la semana con una romántica melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Un pianista inglés, un magnífico pianista inglés, se encontró un buen día con un gran cantante puertorriqueño. Son Jools Holland y José Feliciano para cantar esta maravillosa ‘Let's find each other tonight’ (‘Vamos a encontrarnos esta noche’

Letra de la canción ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano

Lets find each other tonight

Everything will be alright

Don't hesitate now

Let's find each other tonight

If you need some company

Come and take a hold of me

Don't hesitate now

Lets find each other tonight

You don't have to be a dreamer

That dream about love and never love

You want to be a screamer

So honey i'm hoping and honey i'm hoping

If you need some company

Some and take a hold on me

Don't hesitate now

Let's find each other tonight

