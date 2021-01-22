La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:17
Despedimos la semana con una romántica melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Un pianista inglés, un magnífico pianista inglés, se encontró un buen día con un gran cantante puertorriqueño. Son Jools Holland y José Feliciano para cantar esta maravillosa ‘Let's find each other tonight’ (‘Vamos a encontrarnos esta noche’
Letra de la canción ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano
Lets find each other tonight
Everything will be alright
Don't hesitate now
Let's find each other tonight
If you need some company
Come and take a hold of me
Don't hesitate now
Lets find each other tonight
You don't have to be a dreamer
That dream about love and never love
You want to be a screamer
So honey i'm hoping and honey i'm hoping
If you need some company
Some and take a hold on me
Don't hesitate now
Let's find each other tonight
