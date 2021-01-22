COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:17

    Despedimos la semana con una romántica melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Un pianista inglés, un magnífico pianista inglés, se encontró un buen día con un gran cantante puertorriqueño. Son Jools Holland y José Feliciano para cantar esta maravillosa ‘Let's find each other tonight’ (‘Vamos a encontrarnos esta noche’

    Letra de la canción ‘Let's find each other tonight’ de Jools Holland & José Feliciano

    Lets find each other tonight

    Everything will be alright

    Don't hesitate now

    Let's find each other tonight

    If you need some company

    Come and take a hold of me

    Don't hesitate now

    Lets find each other tonight

    You don't have to be a dreamer

    That dream about love and never love

    You want to be a screamer

    So honey i'm hoping and honey i'm hoping

    If you need some company

    Some and take a hold on me

    Don't hesitate now

    Let's find each other tonight

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Somos’ de Raphael

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Me olvidé de vivir’ de Macaco

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados