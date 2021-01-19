La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley

Para aquellos que vivieron el extraordinario momento creativo de Rick Astley en el final de los 80, que sepan que sigue en forma 30 años después y si no lo demuestra con este ‘Every one of us’
Hay una llama (fire), es una guía en cada uno de nosotros. Es ‘Every one of us’, Astley
Letra de la canción ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley
It breaks my heart to see you this way It hurts my soul in all kinds of ways There's a crack in the universe, 'cause things ain't right But it all ends tonight Yeah, it all ends tonight
There's a fire And it burns so bright In every one of us, every one of us There's a flame It's our guiding light In every one of us, every one of us Every one of us
Search your heart, you'll find the truth Search your soul, it's all in you You can search the universe for the rest of your life But all you find Yeah, all you find is
Is it too much to ask? Too much to give Too much to change the way we live Too much to lose Too much to change the way we always choose
Is it too much for you?
Too much for me Too much to open our eyes and see Too much to feel Too much to fight Too much to read in black and white
Too much to ask Too much to give Too much to change the way we live Too much to win Too much to lose But we can choose
There's a fire (there's a fire) And it burns so bright (burns so bright) In every one of us, every one of us There's a flame (there's a flame) It's our guiding light (guiding light) In every one of us