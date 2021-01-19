COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    A ritmo de los 80 adaptado a estos tiempos bailamos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley.

    Es la historia de una canción…

    Para aquellos que vivieron el extraordinario momento creativo de Rick Astley en el final de los 80, que sepan que sigue en forma 30 años después y si no lo demuestra con este ‘Every one of us’

    Hay una llama (fire), es una guía en cada uno de nosotros. Es ‘Every one of us’, Astley

    Letra de la canción ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley

    It breaks my heart to see you this way
    It hurts my soul in all kinds of ways
    There's a crack in the universe, 'cause things ain't right
    But it all ends tonight
    Yeah, it all ends tonight

    There's a fire
    And it burns so bright
    In every one of us, every one of us
    There's a flame
    It's our guiding light
    In every one of us, every one of us
    Every one of us

    Search your heart, you'll find the truth
    Search your soul, it's all in you
    You can search the universe for the rest of your life
    But all you find
    Yeah, all you find is

    There's a fire (there's a fire)
    And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
    In every one of us, every one of us
    There's a flame (there's a flame)
    It's our guiding light (guiding light)
    In every one of us, every one of us

    There's a fire (there's a fire)
    And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
    In every one of us, every one of us
    There's a flame (there's a flame)
    It's our guiding light (guiding light)
    In every one of us, every one of us

    Is it too much to ask?
    Too much to give
    Too much to change the way we live
    Too much to lose
    Too much to change the way we always choose

    Is it too much for you?

    Too much for me
    Too much to open our eyes and see
    Too much to feel
    Too much to fight
    Too much to read in black and white

    Too much to ask
    Too much to give
    Too much to change the way we live
    Too much to win
    Too much to lose
    But we can choose

    There's a fire (there's a fire)
    And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
    In every one of us, every one of us
    There's a flame (there's a flame)
    It's our guiding light (guiding light)
    In every one of us, every one of us

    There's a fire (there's a fire)
    And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
    In every one of us, every one of us
    There's a flame (there's a flame)
    It's our guiding light (guiding light)
    In every one of us, every one of us

    There's a fire (there's a fire)
    And it burns so bright (burns so bright)
    In every one of us, every one of us
    There's a flame (there's a flame)
    It's our guiding light (guiding light)
    In every one of us

    In every one of us

