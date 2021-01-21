COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:08

    Con ritmo en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Vámonos a 1975, se bailaba así canciones que componía monstruos inalcanzables como Van McCoy y que interpretaba una discípula de Aretha Franklin llamada Melba Moore: ‘This is it’

    Letra de la canción ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore

    This is it
    This time i know its the real thing
    And i cant explain what im feeling
    I'm lost for words
    I'm in a daze
    Stumped and amazed
    By your lovin'ways

    This is it
    This time i know its the real thing
    And i cant explain what im feeling
    I'm lost for words
    I'm in a daze
    Stumped and amazed
    By your lovin'ways

    You smile at me
    And suddenly
    The wheels of love begin to turn inside of me
    We settled low
    I felt a glow
    Right then and there i knew id never let you go
    Cause i know, i know...

    This is it
    This time i know its the real thing
    And i cant explain what im feeling
    I'm lost for words
    I'm in a daze
    Stumped and amazed
    By your lovin'ways

    The touch of you
    Is something new
    Nobody ever made me feel the way you do
    It's heavenly
    It's ecstasy
    The way you make me feel when you make love to me
    Can't you see, can't you see...

    This is it
    This time i know its the real thing
    And i cant explain what im feeling
    I'm lost for words
    I'm in a daze
    Stumped and amazed
    By your lovin'ways

    This is it
    This time i know its the real thing
    And i can't explain what i'm feeling

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Somos’ de Raphael

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Every one of us’ de Rick Astley

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Me olvidé de vivir’ de Macaco

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados