La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore

Con ritmo en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Vámonos a 1975, se bailaba así canciones que componía monstruos inalcanzables como Van McCoy y que interpretaba una discípula de Aretha Franklin llamada Melba Moore: ‘This is it’

Letra de la canción ‘This is it’ de Melba Moore

This is it

This time i know its the real thing

And i cant explain what im feeling

I'm lost for words

I'm in a daze

Stumped and amazed

By your lovin'ways

This is it

This time i know its the real thing

And i cant explain what im feeling

I'm lost for words

I'm in a daze

Stumped and amazed

By your lovin'ways

You smile at me

And suddenly

The wheels of love begin to turn inside of me

We settled low

I felt a glow

Right then and there i knew id never let you go

Cause i know, i know...

This is it

This time i know its the real thing

And i cant explain what im feeling

I'm lost for words

I'm in a daze

Stumped and amazed

By your lovin'ways

The touch of you

Is something new

Nobody ever made me feel the way you do

It's heavenly

It's ecstasy

The way you make me feel when you make love to me

Can't you see, can't you see...

This is it

This time i know its the real thing

And i cant explain what im feeling

I'm lost for words

I'm in a daze

Stumped and amazed

By your lovin'ways

This is it

This time i know its the real thing

And i can't explain what i'm feeling

