La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson

Despertamos con uno de los mayores éxitos de la música con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En octubre del 91 Michael Jackson llego a su cúspide, llegó a ser el disco el disco de rock que más vendió en toda la década de los 90, bueno era una mezcla de hard rock, de dance, de rap y de esas cosas. Un canto a la unidad racial ‘Black or white’, en donde utilizó además a guitarristas importantes como Bill Bottrell, Slash de Guns N' Roses que le dio un poquito de consistencia.

Y además estrenó mundialmente un vídeo que rompió exactamente todos los récords de visión, lo estrenó la Fox y en aquel momento la verdad con incluso montajes de fotos fusión. Creó lo imposible, que una canción diera la vuelta al mundo.

Hablo de igualdad y es verdad

O estás equivocado o tienes razón

Pero si estás pensando en mí, chica

No importa si eres negro o blanco

Letra de la canción ‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson

I took my baby on a Saturday bang

Boy is that girl with you?

Yes we're one and the same

Now I believe in miracles

And a miracle has happened tonight

But, if you're thinkin' about my baby

It don't matter if you're black or white

They print my message in the Saturday Sun

I had to tell them I ain't second to none

And I told about equality and it's true

Either you're wrong or you're right

But, if you're thinkin' about my baby

It don't matter if you're black or white

I am tired of this devil

I am tired of this stuff

I am tired of this business

Sew when the going gets rough

I ain't scared of your brother

I ain't scared of no sheets

I ain't scared of nobody

Girl, when the going gets mean

Protection

For gangs, clubs, and nations

Causing grief in human relations

It's a turf war on a global scale

I'd rather hear both sides of the tale

See, it's not about races

Just places, faces

Where your blood comes from

Is were your space is

I've seen the bright get duller

I'm not going to spend my life being a color

Don't tell me you agree with me

When I saw you kicking dirt in my eye

But, if you're thinkin' about my baby

It don't matter if you're black or white

I said if you're thinkin' of being my baby

It don't matter if you're black or white

I said if you're thinkin' of being my brother

It don't matter if you're black or white

Ooh, ooh

Yea, yea, yea now

Ooh, ooh

Yea, yea, yea now

It's black, it's white

It's tough for you to get by (yeah, yeah, yeah)

It's black, it's white

It's black, it's white

It's tough for you to get by (yeah, yeah, yeah)

It's black, it's white

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles