La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson

Despertamos con uno de los mayores éxitos de la música con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En octubre del 91 Michael Jackson llego a su cúspide, llegó a ser el disco el disco de rock que más vendió en toda la década de los 90, bueno era una mezcla de hard rock, de dance, de rap y de esas cosas. Un canto a la unidad racial ‘Black or white’, en donde utilizó además a guitarristas importantes como Bill Bottrell, Slash de Guns N' Roses que le dio un poquito de consistencia.
Y además estrenó mundialmente un vídeo que rompió exactamente todos los récords de visión, lo estrenó la Fox y en aquel momento la verdad con incluso montajes de fotos fusión. Creó lo imposible, que una canción diera la vuelta al mundo.
Hablo de igualdad y es verdad
O estás equivocado o tienes razón
Pero si estás pensando en mí, chica
No importa si eres negro o blanco
I took my baby on a Saturday bang
Boy is that girl with you?
Yes we're one and the same
Now I believe in miracles
And a miracle has happened tonight
But, if you're thinkin' about my baby
It don't matter if you're black or white
They print my message in the Saturday Sun
I had to tell them I ain't second to none
And I told about equality and it's true
Either you're wrong or you're right
But, if you're thinkin' about my baby
It don't matter if you're black or white
I am tired of this devil
I am tired of this stuff
I am tired of this business
Sew when the going gets rough
I ain't scared of your brother
I ain't scared of no sheets
I ain't scared of nobody
Girl, when the going gets mean
Protection
For gangs, clubs, and nations
Causing grief in human relations
It's a turf war on a global scale
I'd rather hear both sides of the tale
See, it's not about races
Just places, faces
Where your blood comes from
Is were your space is
I've seen the bright get duller
I'm not going to spend my life being a color
Don't tell me you agree with me
When I saw you kicking dirt in my eye
But, if you're thinkin' about my baby
It don't matter if you're black or white
I said if you're thinkin' of being my baby
It don't matter if you're black or white
I said if you're thinkin' of being my brother
It don't matter if you're black or white
Ooh, ooh
Yea, yea, yea now
Ooh, ooh
Yea, yea, yea now
It's black, it's white
It's tough for you to get by (yeah, yeah, yeah)
It's black, it's white
It's black, it's white
It's tough for you to get by (yeah, yeah, yeah)
It's black, it's white
