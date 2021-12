Guía para seguir el Sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad 2021

Moment of the start of the draw of Spain's Christmas lottery named 'El Gordo' (Fat One) at the Teatro Real during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on December 22, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. This year's winning number will earn a total of 4 million euros for the top prize to be shared between ten ticket holders. Due to the coronavirus pandemic spectators are not allowed in the theater this year and the event maintains all sanitary measures. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto)