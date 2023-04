Al menos cuatro muertos y múltiples heridos en un tiroteo en Alabama durante una fiesta de cumpleaños

April 15, 2023, Paterson, United States: Police officers look for shell casings at the crime scene on Madison Avenue. Four people reported shot in a shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, United States in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 15, 2023. Reportedly, four people were shot early Saturday morning after 12:00 AM in Paterson, some of the victims were transported by EMS and some victims were transported by private vehicles. No further information was immediately available from the Paterson police department. There are several crime scenes. One crime scene in the area of East 22nd Street had a vehicle stopped with several investigators and police officers surrounding the car. Reports indicate that thus far, this vehicle was occupied by some of the gunshot wound victims. The second crime scene was in the area of Madison Avenue where several shell casings were found. No information was immediately available from the Paterson Police Department or Passaic County Prosecutor's Office