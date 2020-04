Kim Jong-un habría fallecido, según medios asiáticos

Pyongyang (Korea, Democratic People''s Republic Of), 11/04/2020.- A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting an air defense unit in western area, North Korea, 12 April 2020. South Korea and China have played down speculation that Kim Jong-un is seriously ill, after a Seoul-based website reported that the North Korean leader had undergone heart surgery, it was reported 21 April 2020. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLYKCNA