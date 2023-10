Un centenar de españoles atrapados en Israel a la espera de instrucciones: "Es un horror y un caos"

August 29, 2023, Lod, Israel: Passengers arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv after an unscheduled but historic first flight from Jeddah. Although Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have diplomatic relations, Air Seychelles flight HM 022 from Mahe, Seychelles to Tel Aviv required an immediate landing in Jeddah due to technical problems. 128 Israelis on board spent a night in a Jeddah hotel while Air Seychelles flew in an alternate airplane. Israeli travelers reported warm and friendly hospitality on the part of the Saudis.