Botas de pelo, tweed y mucho estilo montañero en la pasarela parisina

(210309) -- PARIS, March 9, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo issued on March 9, 2021 shows a model presenting a creation by French fashion house Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week's Women Fall/Winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear fashion digital show in Paris, France. (Chanel/Handout via Xinhua) - Chanel -//CHINENOUVELLE_XxjpbeE007565_20210309_PEPFN0A001/2103091533/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2103091534 *** Local Caption *** 01008363CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA