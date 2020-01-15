La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘At Seventeen’ de Janis Ian

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles
Actualizado07:32
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ nos despierta con una suave balada que muchos han considerado como un tipo de himno: ‘At Seventeen’ de Janis Ian.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En 1975 una joven muchacha, que ya había grabado seis discos, inventó uno llamado ‘Between the lines’, una dulce caricia que contaba la historia de un patito feo que fue un día al baile de la Universidad. Aquel patito feo tenía 17 años y ella era Janis Ian.
Una chica fea en la escuela secundaria con 17 años
Los que teníamos rostros devastados y no teníamos atractivos sociales
Nos quedábamos desesperadas en casa inventando amantes al teléfono “
I learned the truth at seventeen
That love was meant for beauty queens
And high school girls with clear skinned smiles
Who married young and then retired
The valentines I never knew
The Friday night charades of youth
Were spent on one more beautiful
At seventeen I learned the truth
And those of us with ravaged faces
Lacking in the social graces
Desperately remained at home
Inventing lovers on the phone
Who called to say "Come dance with me"
And murmured vague obscenities
It isn't all it seems
At seventeen
A brown eyed girl in hand-me-downs
Whose name I never could pronounce
Said, "Pity, please, the ones who serve
They only get what they deserve"
And the rich relationed hometown queen
Marries into what she needs
With a guarantee of company
And haven for the elderly
Remember those who win the game
Lose the love they sought to gain
In debentures of quality
And dubious integrity
Their small-town eyes will gape at you
In dull surprise when payment due
Exceeds accounts received
At seventeen
To those of us who knew the pain
Of valentines that never came
And those whose names were never called
When choosing sides for basketball
It was long ago and far away
The world was younger than today
When dreams were all they gave for free
To ugly duckling girls like me
We all play the game, and when we dare
To cheat ourselves at solitaire
Inventing lovers on the phone
Repenting other lives unknown
They call and say, "Come dance with me"
And murmur vague obscenities
At ugly girls like me
At seventeen