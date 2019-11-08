La canción de hoy de Herrera: “The Other Side Of The Sun” de Janis Ian

Es la historia de una canción. Janis Ian es la dulcísima creadora neoyorquina que dejó en los 70 una serie de perlas como está. Era mejor que despertar o enfocar una mañana que hacerlo al otro lado del sol. Desde más allá del otro lado del sol, Janis Ian, la Historia de una canción.

LETRA

Leaving on a boat

For beyond the other side of the ocean

I'll bet you in the morning

You won't even know I'm gone

Tired of living here

In the middle of a mixed emotion

I might as well be living

On the other side of the sun.

Leaving with the feeling

I don't know how I'm dealing

With loving you

Though once I knew

The special way

And what to do

To make you stay

Forever and ever

Even as I'm leaving

I'll never stop believing

You are the one

Who can make me laugh

And can bring me back

From beyond the other side of the sun.

Rolling down the river

I hope I can deliver the morning

Wishing on a star

For the sun to come out and play

Funny, when it's over

You really don't remember the warnings

You might as well be living

Out beyond the Milky Way

(Forever and ever)

Leaving with the feeling

I don't know how I'm dealing

With loving you

Though once I knew

The special way

And what to do

To make you stay

Forever and ever

Even as I'm leaving

I'll never stop believing

You are the one

Who can make me laugh

And can bring me back

From beyond the other side of the sun.

Leaving with the feeling

I don't know how I'm dealing

With loving you

Though once I knew

The special way

And what to do

To make you stay

Forever and ever

Even as I'm leaving

I'll never stop believing

You are the one

Who can make me laugh

And can bring me back

From beyond the other side of the sun

From beyond the other side of the sun.