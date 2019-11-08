ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: “The Other Side Of The Sun” de Janis Ian

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Audio

     

    Actualizado 07:54

    Es la historia de una canción. Janis Ian es la dulcísima creadora neoyorquina que dejó en los 70 una serie de perlas como está. Era mejor que despertar o enfocar una mañana que hacerlo al otro lado del sol. Desde más allá del otro lado del sol, Janis Ian, la Historia de una canción.

    LETRA

    Leaving on a boat
    For beyond the other side of the ocean
    I'll bet you in the morning
    You won't even know I'm gone
    Tired of living here
    In the middle of a mixed emotion
    I might as well be living
    On the other side of the sun.

    Leaving with the feeling
    I don't know how I'm dealing
    With loving you
    Though once I knew
    The special way
    And what to do
    To make you stay
    Forever and ever
    Even as I'm leaving
    I'll never stop believing
    You are the one
    Who can make me laugh
    And can bring me back
    From beyond the other side of the sun.

    Rolling down the river
    I hope I can deliver the morning
    Wishing on a star
    For the sun to come out and play
    Funny, when it's over
    You really don't remember the warnings
    You might as well be living
    Out beyond the Milky Way
    (Forever and ever)

    Leaving with the feeling
    I don't know how I'm dealing
    With loving you
    Though once I knew
    The special way
    And what to do
    To make you stay
    Forever and ever
    Even as I'm leaving
    I'll never stop believing
    You are the one
    Who can make me laugh
    And can bring me back
    From beyond the other side of the sun.

    Leaving with the feeling
    I don't know how I'm dealing
    With loving you
    Though once I knew
    The special way
    And what to do
    To make you stay
    Forever and ever
    Even as I'm leaving
    I'll never stop believing
    You are the one
    Who can make me laugh
    And can bring me back
    From beyond the other side of the sun
    From beyond the other side of the sun.

