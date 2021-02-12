COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ de Dusty Springfield

    Terminamos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ de Dusty Springfield.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el Festival de San Remo del año 1965 Pino Donaggio defendió una canción que se llamaba ‘Yo que no vivo sin ti’. Allí estaba sentada escuchándole una cantante británica llamada Dusty Springfield que en el año 66 acometió esa canción desde su lengua, su idioma, con el ‘You don't have to say you love’.

    No tienes que decir que me amas

    Solo quédate cerca

    No puedo evitar amarte

    Y créeme nunca te ataré

    Letra de la canción ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ de Dusty Springfield

    When I said I needed you
    You said you would always stay
    It wasn't me who changed but you and now you've gone away
    Don't you see that now you've gone
    And I'm left here on my own
    That I have to follow you and beg you to come home

    You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand
    You don't have to stay forever I will understand
    Believe me, believe me I can't help but love you
    But believe me I'll never tie you down
    Left alone with just a memory
    Life seems dead and quite unreal
    All that's left is loneliness there's nothing left to feel

    You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand
    You don't have to stay forever
    I will understand believe me, believe me
    You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand
    You don't have to stay forever
    I will understand, believe me, believe me

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

