La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ de Dusty Springfield

Terminamos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ de Dusty Springfield.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el Festival de San Remo del año 1965 Pino Donaggio defendió una canción que se llamaba ‘Yo que no vivo sin ti’. Allí estaba sentada escuchándole una cantante británica llamada Dusty Springfield que en el año 66 acometió esa canción desde su lengua, su idioma, con el ‘You don't have to say you love’.

No tienes que decir que me amas

Solo quédate cerca

No puedo evitar amarte

Y créeme nunca te ataré

Letra de la canción ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ de Dusty Springfield

When I said I needed you

You said you would always stay

It wasn't me who changed but you and now you've gone away

Don't you see that now you've gone

And I'm left here on my own

That I have to follow you and beg you to come home

You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand

You don't have to stay forever I will understand

Believe me, believe me I can't help but love you

But believe me I'll never tie you down

Left alone with just a memory

Life seems dead and quite unreal

All that's left is loneliness there's nothing left to feel

You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand

You don't have to stay forever

I will understand believe me, believe me

You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand

You don't have to stay forever

I will understand, believe me, believe me

