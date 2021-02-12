La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ de Dusty Springfield

En el Festival de San Remo del año 1965 Pino Donaggio defendió una canción que se llamaba ‘Yo que no vivo sin ti’. Allí estaba sentada escuchándole una cantante británica llamada Dusty Springfield que en el año 66 acometió esa canción desde su lengua, su idioma, con el ‘You don't have to say you love’.
No tienes que decir que me amas
Solo quédate cerca
No puedo evitar amarte
Y créeme nunca te ataré
Letra de la canción ‘You don’t have to say you love me’ de Dusty Springfield
When I said I needed you You said you would always stay It wasn't me who changed but you and now you've gone away Don't you see that now you've gone And I'm left here on my own That I have to follow you and beg you to come home
You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand You don't have to stay forever I will understand Believe me, believe me I can't help but love you But believe me I'll never tie you down Left alone with just a memory Life seems dead and quite unreal All that's left is loneliness there's nothing left to feel
You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand You don't have to stay forever I will understand believe me, believe me You don't have to say you love me just be close at hand You don't have to stay forever I will understand, believe me, believe me