La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love is’ de Rod Stewart

    Una melodía de las que pellizcan el alma en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Love is’ de Rod Stewart.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Hace pocos años uno de los mejores discos, a mi entender, de este escocés absolutamente proteico y genialoide llamado Rod Stewart nos conmocionaba especialmente por piezas como esta que son ideales para bailar en una mañana como la de hoy.

    Letra de la canción ‘Love is’ de Rod Stewart

    And so you come to me with your questions
    On a subject on which I'm well-versed
    Though I'm still as dumbfounded as the first time I found her
    It's either a blessing or a curse
    Although I cannot offer solutions
    It would be reckless of me to try
    'Cause it's mystified man ever since time began
    But hold on to your hat and I'll try

    Love is like a burning arrow
    It can pierce the coldest heart
    Love is warm, love is patient
    And the craziest thing you'll ever start
    All right

    I recall when I was a young man
    A day I'm never allowed to forget
    There was a girl that I met who I dreamed I would wed
    Forever our lives entwined
    She said you gotta stop worrying about the future
    You know we're far too young for that
    I wanna spread my wings like a willow in the spring
    I never saw her pretty face again

    Love is life, love is yearning
    It does not boast, but speaks the truth
    Love is fair and knows no boundaries
    And the craziest thing you'll ever do
    Oh, yeah

    I wish you well in all of your travels
    And may you find what you're searching for
    It'll hit you like thunder when you find one another
    And stay in your heart forevermore

    Love is like a four-leaf clover
    Hard to find and hold onto
    Love is blind, love is tender
    And the craziest thing you'll ever do
    So crazy

