La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love is’ de Rod Stewart

Hace pocos años uno de los mejores discos, a mi entender, de este escocés absolutamente proteico y genialoide llamado Rod Stewart nos conmocionaba especialmente por piezas como esta que son ideales para bailar en una mañana como la de hoy.
Letra de la canción ‘Love is’ de Rod Stewart
And so you come to me with your questions On a subject on which I'm well-versed Though I'm still as dumbfounded as the first time I found her It's either a blessing or a curse Although I cannot offer solutions It would be reckless of me to try 'Cause it's mystified man ever since time began But hold on to your hat and I'll try
Love is like a burning arrow It can pierce the coldest heart Love is warm, love is patient And the craziest thing you'll ever start All right
I recall when I was a young man A day I'm never allowed to forget There was a girl that I met who I dreamed I would wed Forever our lives entwined She said you gotta stop worrying about the future You know we're far too young for that I wanna spread my wings like a willow in the spring I never saw her pretty face again
Love is life, love is yearning It does not boast, but speaks the truth Love is fair and knows no boundaries And the craziest thing you'll ever do Oh, yeah
I wish you well in all of your travels And may you find what you're searching for It'll hit you like thunder when you find one another And stay in your heart forevermore
Love is like a four-leaf clover Hard to find and hold onto Love is blind, love is tender And the craziest thing you'll ever do So crazy