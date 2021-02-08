La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross

En una ocasión Diana Ross fue con sus hijas a ver al grupo ‘Chic’ y le gustó tanto a las niñas que ella le encargó a Bernard Edwards y Nile Rodgers la producción de su nuevo disco. Hicieron este : ‘I’m comming out’ (‘Estoy saliendo’), bueno que la comunidad LGTB utilizo como parte de su himno salir del armario cosa que no le hacía demasiada gracia Diana Ross .
Letra de la canción ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross
I'm coming out I'm coming I'm coming out
I'm coming out I want the world to know Got to let it show I'm coming out I want the world to know I got to let it show
There's a new me coming out And I just had to live And I want to give I'm completely positive I think this time around I am gonna do it Like you never do it Like you never knew it Oh, I'll make it through
The time has come for me To break out of the shell I have to shout That I'm coming out
I'm coming out I want the world to know Got to let it show I'm coming out I want the world to know I got to let it show I'm coming out I want the world to know Got to let it show I'm coming out I want the world to know I got to let it show
I've got to show the world All that I want to be And all my billities There's so much more to me Somehow, I have to make them Just understand I got it well in hand And, oh, how I've planned I'm spreadin' love There's no need to fear And I just feel so glad Every time I hear
I'm coming out I want the world to know Got to let it show
I'm coming out I want the world to know I got to let it show