La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross

Empezamos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En una ocasión Diana Ross fue con sus hijas a ver al grupo ‘Chic’ y le gustó tanto a las niñas que ella le encargó a Bernard Edwards y Nile Rodgers la producción de su nuevo disco. Hicieron este : ‘I’m comming out’ (‘Estoy saliendo’), bueno que la comunidad LGTB utilizo como parte de su himno salir del armario cosa que no le hacía demasiada gracia Diana Ross .

Letra de la canción ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross

I'm coming out

I'm coming

I'm coming out

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show

There's a new me coming out

And I just had to live

And I want to give

I'm completely positive

I think this time around

I am gonna do it

Like you never do it

Like you never knew it

Oh, I'll make it through

The time has come for me

To break out of the shell

I have to shout

That I'm coming out

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show

I've got to show the world

All that I want to be

And all my billities

There's so much more to me

Somehow, I have to make them

Just understand

I got it well in hand

And, oh, how I've planned

I'm spreadin' love

There's no need to fear

And I just feel so glad

Every time I hear

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I'm coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show