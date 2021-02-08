COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross

    Empezamos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En una ocasión Diana Ross fue con sus hijas a ver al grupo ‘Chic’ y le gustó tanto a las niñas que ella le encargó a Bernard Edwards y Nile Rodgers la producción de su nuevo disco. Hicieron este : ‘I’m comming out’ (‘Estoy saliendo’), bueno que la comunidad LGTB utilizo como parte de su himno salir del armario cosa que no le hacía demasiada gracia Diana Ross .

    Letra de la canción ‘I’m comming out’ de Diana Ross

    I'm coming out
    I'm coming
    I'm coming out

    I'm coming out
    I want the world to know
    Got to let it show
    I'm coming out
    I want the world to know
    I got to let it show

    There's a new me coming out
    And I just had to live
    And I want to give
    I'm completely positive
    I think this time around
    I am gonna do it
    Like you never do it
    Like you never knew it
    Oh, I'll make it through

    The time has come for me
    To break out of the shell
    I have to shout
    That I'm coming out

    I'm coming out
    I want the world to know
    Got to let it show
    I'm coming out
    I want the world to know
    I got to let it show
    I'm coming out
    I want the world to know
    Got to let it show
    I'm coming out
    I want the world to know
    I got to let it show

    I've got to show the world
    All that I want to be
    And all my billities
    There's so much more to me
    Somehow, I have to make them
    Just understand
    I got it well in hand
    And, oh, how I've planned
    I'm spreadin' love
    There's no need to fear
    And I just feel so glad
    Every time I hear

    I'm coming out
    I want the world to know
    Got to let it show

    I'm coming out
    I want the world to know
    I got to let it show

