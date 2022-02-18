La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If you could read my mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot

COPE

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘If you could read my mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En 1970 el canadiense Gordon Lightfoot escribió una deliciosa canción, ‘Si pudieras leer mi mente’ apenado por el divorcio y la separación que había experimentado de su esposa. Divorcio, separación, la casa vacía los platos rotos… a qué me recuerda.

    Si pudieras leerme la mente, amor.

    Peor, por ahora seamos realistas.

    Y tengo que decir que no lo entiendo

    Nunca creí que pudiera comportarme de esta manera

    Y tengo que decirte que nos equivocamos

    Pero el sentimiento ha desaparecido

    Y no lo puedo recuperar…”

    Letra de la canción ‘If you could read my mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot

    If you could read my mind, love
    What a tale my thoughts could tell
    Just like an old time movie
    'Bout a ghost from a wishing well
    In a castle dark or a fortress strong
    With chains upon my feet
    You know that ghost is me
    And I will never be set free
    As long as I am a ghost, you can't see

    If I could read your mind, love
    What a tale your thoughts could tell
    Just like a paperback novel
    The kind the drugstore sells
    When you reach the part where the heartaches come
    The hero would be me
    But heroes often fail
    And you won't read that book again
    Because the ending's just too hard to take

    I'd walk away like a movie star
    Who gets burned in a three way script
    Enter number two, a movie queen to play the scene
    Of bringing all the good things out in me
    But for now, love, let's be real

    I never thought I could act this way
    And I've got to say that I just don't get it
    I don't know where we went wrong
    But the feeling's gone and I just can't get it back

    If you could read my mind, love
    What a tale my thoughts could tell
    Just like an old time movie
    'Bout a ghost from a wishing well
    In a castle dark or a fortress strong
    With chains upon my feet
    But stories always end
    And if you read between the lines
    You'll know that I'm just trying to understand
    The feelings that you lack

    I never thought I could feel this way
    And I've got to say that I just don't get it
    I don't know where we went wrong
    But the feeling's gone
    And I just can't get it back

