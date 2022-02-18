La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If you could read my mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘If you could read my mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1970 el canadiense Gordon Lightfoot escribió una deliciosa canción, ‘Si pudieras leer mi mente’ apenado por el divorcio y la separación que había experimentado de su esposa. Divorcio, separación, la casa vacía los platos rotos… a qué me recuerda.

Si pudieras leerme la mente, amor.

Peor, por ahora seamos realistas.

Y tengo que decir que no lo entiendo

Nunca creí que pudiera comportarme de esta manera

Y tengo que decirte que nos equivocamos

Pero el sentimiento ha desaparecido

Y no lo puedo recuperar…”

Letra de la canción ‘If you could read my mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot

If you could read my mind, love

What a tale my thoughts could tell

Just like an old time movie

'Bout a ghost from a wishing well

In a castle dark or a fortress strong

With chains upon my feet

You know that ghost is me

And I will never be set free

As long as I am a ghost, you can't see

If I could read your mind, love

What a tale your thoughts could tell

Just like a paperback novel

The kind the drugstore sells

When you reach the part where the heartaches come

The hero would be me

But heroes often fail

And you won't read that book again

Because the ending's just too hard to take

I'd walk away like a movie star

Who gets burned in a three way script

Enter number two, a movie queen to play the scene

Of bringing all the good things out in me

But for now, love, let's be real

I never thought I could act this way

And I've got to say that I just don't get it

I don't know where we went wrong

But the feeling's gone and I just can't get it back

If you could read my mind, love

What a tale my thoughts could tell

Just like an old time movie

'Bout a ghost from a wishing well

In a castle dark or a fortress strong

With chains upon my feet

But stories always end

And if you read between the lines

You'll know that I'm just trying to understand

The feelings that you lack

I never thought I could feel this way

And I've got to say that I just don't get it

I don't know where we went wrong

But the feeling's gone

And I just can't get it back

