La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If you could read my mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot

En 1970 el canadiense Gordon Lightfoot escribió una deliciosa canción, ‘Si pudieras leer mi mente’ apenado por el divorcio y la separación que había experimentado de su esposa. Divorcio, separación, la casa vacía los platos rotos… a qué me recuerda.
Si pudieras leerme la mente, amor.
Peor, por ahora seamos realistas.
Y tengo que decir que no lo entiendo
Nunca creí que pudiera comportarme de esta manera
Y tengo que decirte que nos equivocamos
Pero el sentimiento ha desaparecido
Y no lo puedo recuperar…”
Letra de la canción ‘If you could read my mind’ de Gordon Lightfoot
If you could read my mind, love What a tale my thoughts could tell Just like an old time movie 'Bout a ghost from a wishing well In a castle dark or a fortress strong With chains upon my feet You know that ghost is me And I will never be set free As long as I am a ghost, you can't see
If I could read your mind, love What a tale your thoughts could tell Just like a paperback novel The kind the drugstore sells When you reach the part where the heartaches come The hero would be me But heroes often fail And you won't read that book again Because the ending's just too hard to take
I'd walk away like a movie star Who gets burned in a three way script Enter number two, a movie queen to play the scene Of bringing all the good things out in me But for now, love, let's be real
I never thought I could act this way And I've got to say that I just don't get it I don't know where we went wrong But the feeling's gone and I just can't get it back
If you could read my mind, love What a tale my thoughts could tell Just like an old time movie 'Bout a ghost from a wishing well In a castle dark or a fortress strong With chains upon my feet But stories always end And if you read between the lines You'll know that I'm just trying to understand The feelings that you lack
I never thought I could feel this way And I've got to say that I just don't get it I don't know where we went wrong But the feeling's gone And I just can't get it back