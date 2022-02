La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Another saturday night’ de Cat Stevens

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Another saturday night’ de Cat Stevens.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el año 63 Sam Cooke un día en un hotel que estaba solo sin compañía femenina escribió una cosa que se llamaba ‘Another Saturday night’.

En el año 64 versionó a su manera Cat Stevens".

Letra de la canción ‘Another saturday night’ de Yusuf/Cat Stevens

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Another Saturday night and I ain't got nobody

I've got some money cause I just got paid

Now how I wish I had someone to talk to

I'm in an awful way

I got in town a month ago

I've seen a lot of girls since then

If I could meet 'em I could get 'em

But as yet I haven't met 'em

That's how I'm in the state I'm in

Another fella told me

He had a sister who looked just fine

Instead of being my deliverance

She had a strange resemblance

To a cat named Frankenstein

Another fella told me

He had a sister who looked just fine

Instead of being my deliverance

She had a strange resemblance

To a cat named Frankenstein

It's hard on a fella

When he don't know his way around

If I don't find me a honey

To help me spend my money

I'm gonna have to blow this town

Another Saturday night and I ain't got nobody

I've got some money cause I just got paid

Now how I wish I had someone to talk to

I'm in an awful way

Another Saturday night and I ain't got nobody

I've got some money cause I just got paid

Now how I wish I had someone to talk to

I'm in an awful ooo

I'm in an awful way

He's in an awful way

I'm in an awful ooo

I'm in an awful way

He's in an awful way

I'm in an awful way

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Missin' yo' kissin'’ Billy Gibbons

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Noviembre’ de Álvaro Ruiz y El Kanka