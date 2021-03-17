COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:24

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Esa cosa que se llamaba el soft rock en las canciones pop de los 70 tuvieron una cumbre indudable en un dúo escocés Galagher & Lyle, eran Benny Gallagher and Graham Lyle,'Check Out the Groove' era el disco en el que encontramos este ‘I wanna stay with you’ ('Quiero quedarme contigo').

    Letra de la canción ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle

    Inside, outside, up and around
    Love set me up and love let me down again
    Feel like a weatherman
    One day sun, next day rain
    You ask me if I really care
    Don't you know the answer
    Rainy day blues never felt this way

    I wanna stay with you
    For the rest of my life
    I wanna live with you
    For the rest of my life
    I wanna stay with you
    For the rest of my life

    When I gave my loving to you
    It meant little to me
    Somehow somewhere you changed my point of view
    Good times, bad times, happy or sad
    Being in love is better than being out
    I might have had my doubts
    But nothing to write home about

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Por la calle abajo’ Los Chunguitos

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar
    Directo Entrevista a Luis Planas

    Sigue el programa en vídeo

    Entrevista a Luis Planas