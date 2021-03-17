La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle

Esa cosa que se llamaba el soft rock en las canciones pop de los 70 tuvieron una cumbre indudable en un dúo escocés Galagher & Lyle, eran Benny Gallagher and Graham Lyle,'Check Out the Groove' era el disco en el que encontramos este ‘I wanna stay with you’ ('Quiero quedarme contigo').
Letra de la canción ‘I wanna stay with you’ de Gallagher & Lyle
Inside, outside, up and around Love set me up and love let me down again Feel like a weatherman One day sun, next day rain You ask me if I really care Don't you know the answer Rainy day blues never felt this way
I wanna stay with you For the rest of my life I wanna live with you For the rest of my life I wanna stay with you For the rest of my life
When I gave my loving to you It meant little to me Somehow somewhere you changed my point of view Good times, bad times, happy or sad Being in love is better than being out I might have had my doubts But nothing to write home about