La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson

El poderosísimo George Benson en 1979 con esta inolvidable ‘Balada de amor’ (‘Love ballad’)
Cuantísima clase en aquel disco ‘Living inside your love’, era su 17º álbum. George Benson dándonos en el 79 tantísima clase y calidad.
Letra de la canción ‘Love ballad’ de George Benson
I have never been so much in love, in love before What a difference how true love made in my life So nice and so right Lovers come and then lovers go That’s what the people say Don’t they know that how it feels when you love me And hold me and say you care And what we have is much more than they can see And what we have is much more than they can see Baby, what we have is much more than they see Oh baby, woah yeah I’m in, I’m in, I’m in, I’m in, I’m in love I’m in love with you, girl I say love, I never knew that a touch Could mean, could mean so much What a difference and when we walk hand in hand I feel, I feel so real Lovers come and then lovers go, that’s what the people say Don’t they know that how it feels when you love me And hold me and say you care And what we have is much more than they can see Yes, what we have is much more than they can see And what we have is much more than they can see Oh, yeah