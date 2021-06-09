La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Touch me in the morning’ de Diana Ross

Allá por el 73 la gran Diana Ross canta una canción de Michael Masse que fue un punto de inflexión en su carrera, la revitalizó literalmente. Era este delicioso ‘Touch me in the morning’.
Letra de la canción ‘Touch me in the morning’ de Diana Ross
Touch me in the morning Then just walk away We don't have tomorrow But we had yesterday
Wasn't it me who said that Nothing good's gonna last forever? And wasn't it me who said Let's just be glad for the time together? It must've been hard to tell me That you've given all you had to give I can understand you're feeling that way
Everybody's got their life to live
Well, I can say goodbye in the cold morning light But I can't watch love die in the warmth of the night If I've got to be strong Don't you know I need to have tonight when you're gone? 'Till you go I need to lie here and think about The last time that you'll touch me in the morning
Then just close the door Leave me as you found me, empty like before
Wasn't it yesterday We used to laugh at the wind behind us? Didn't we run away and hope That time wouldn't try to find us (Didn't we run) Didn't we take each other To a place where no one's ever been? Yeah, I really need you near me tonight 'Cause you'll never take me there again Let me watch you go
With the sun in my eyes We've seen how love can grow Now we'll see how it dies
If I've got to be strong Don't you know I need to have tonight when you're gone? 'Till you go I need to hold you until the time Your hands reach out and touch me in the morning (Mornings where blue and gold and we could feel one another living) Then just walk away (We walked with a dream to hold and we could take what the world was giving) We don't have tomorrow (There's no tomorrow here, there's only love and the time to chase it) But we had yesterday (But yesterday's gone my love, there's only now and it's time to face it) Touch me in the morning...