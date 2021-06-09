COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Touch me in the morning’ de Diana Ross

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Touch me in the morning’ de Diana Ross.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por el 73 la gran Diana Ross canta una canción de Michael Masse que fue un punto de inflexión en su carrera, la revitalizó literalmente. Era este delicioso ‘Touch me in the morning’.

    Letra de la canción ‘Touch me in the morning’ de Diana Ross

    Touch me in the morning
    Then just walk away
    We don't have tomorrow
    But we had yesterday

    Wasn't it me who said that
    Nothing good's gonna last forever?
    And wasn't it me who said
    Let's just be glad for the time together?
    It must've been hard to tell me
    That you've given all you had to give
    I can understand you're feeling that way

    Everybody's got their life to live

    Well, I can say goodbye in the cold morning light
    But I can't watch love die in the warmth of the night
    If I've got to be strong
    Don't you know I need to have tonight when you're gone?
    'Till you go I need to lie here and think about
    The last time that you'll touch me in the morning

    Then just close the door
    Leave me as you found me, empty like before

    Wasn't it yesterday
    We used to laugh at the wind behind us?
    Didn't we run away and hope
    That time wouldn't try to find us (Didn't we run)
    Didn't we take each other
    To a place where no one's ever been?
    Yeah, I really need you near me tonight
    'Cause you'll never take me there again
    Let me watch you go

    With the sun in my eyes
    We've seen how love can grow
    Now we'll see how it dies

    If I've got to be strong
    Don't you know I need to have tonight when you're gone?
    'Till you go I need to hold you until the time
    Your hands reach out and touch me in the morning
    (Mornings where blue and gold and we could feel one another living)
    Then just walk away
    (We walked with a dream to hold and we could take what the world was giving)
    We don't have tomorrow
    (There's no tomorrow here, there's only love and the time to chase it)
    But we had yesterday
    (But yesterday's gone my love, there's only now and it's time to face it)
    Touch me in the morning...

