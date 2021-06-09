La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Touch me in the morning’ de Diana Ross

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Touch me in the morning’ de Diana Ross.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el 73 la gran Diana Ross canta una canción de Michael Masse que fue un punto de inflexión en su carrera, la revitalizó literalmente. Era este delicioso ‘Touch me in the morning’.

Letra de la canción ‘Touch me in the morning’ de Diana Ross

Touch me in the morning

Then just walk away

We don't have tomorrow

But we had yesterday

Wasn't it me who said that

Nothing good's gonna last forever?

And wasn't it me who said

Let's just be glad for the time together?

It must've been hard to tell me

That you've given all you had to give

I can understand you're feeling that way

Everybody's got their life to live

Well, I can say goodbye in the cold morning light

But I can't watch love die in the warmth of the night

If I've got to be strong

Don't you know I need to have tonight when you're gone?

'Till you go I need to lie here and think about

The last time that you'll touch me in the morning

Then just close the door

Leave me as you found me, empty like before

Wasn't it yesterday

We used to laugh at the wind behind us?

Didn't we run away and hope

That time wouldn't try to find us (Didn't we run)

Didn't we take each other

To a place where no one's ever been?

Yeah, I really need you near me tonight

'Cause you'll never take me there again

Let me watch you go

With the sun in my eyes

We've seen how love can grow

Now we'll see how it dies

If I've got to be strong

Don't you know I need to have tonight when you're gone?

'Till you go I need to hold you until the time

Your hands reach out and touch me in the morning

(Mornings where blue and gold and we could feel one another living)

Then just walk away

(We walked with a dream to hold and we could take what the world was giving)

We don't have tomorrow

(There's no tomorrow here, there's only love and the time to chase it)

But we had yesterday

(But yesterday's gone my love, there's only now and it's time to face it)

Touch me in the morning...

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

