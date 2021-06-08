La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds.

“Es la historia de una canción ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds

Allá por 1973 las ‘Esmeraldas de Detroit’ (Detori Emeralds) que no eran de Detroit eran de Arkansas, por cierto, grupo vocal de R&B grabó esta cosa llamada ‘Feel the need in me’.

Letra de la canción ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds

Ee how I'm walking

See how I'm talking

Notice everything in me

Feel the need, oh

Feel, feel the need in me

I need you by my side

To be my guide

Can't you see my arms

Are open wide, mm hmm

Feel the need, oh

Feel, feel the need in me

Every day, I need it

(Love) every day, I want it

(Love) without your sweet

Sweet love, I'd rather die

I need it constantly

(Love) your love takes care of me

(Love) your love is better

To me than apple pie

Just put your hand in mine

Love me all the time

The proof you will

Plainly see, mm hmm

Feel the need, oh

Feel, feel the need in me

I need you on the case

To keep my heart in place

You make me what I need to be

Ooh, feel the need, oh

Feel, feel the need in me

Your love is total now

Can't get enough

Girl, your love is

So important to me

Feel the need, hey, oh

Feel it, feel the need in me

I, I, I need you by my side

To be my guide

Can't you see my arms

Are open wide

Feel the need, oh

Feel it, feel the need in me

Every day I need it

(Love) every day I want it

(Love) without your sweet

Sweet love, I'd rather die

I need it constantly

(Love) your love takes care of me

(Love) your love is better to me

Than cherry pie

See how I'm walking

See how I'm talking

Notice everything in me

Feel the need, oh

Feel it, feel the need in me

Just put your hand in mine

Love me all the time

The proof you will plainly see

Feel the need, hey

Feel it, feel the need in me

See how he walk

See how he walk

See how he walk...