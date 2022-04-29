La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Till it shines’ de Bob Seger

Al final de los años 70 Bob Seger y The Silver Bullet Band estaban en estado de gracia y así en aquel disco ‘Stranger in town’ incluyó una canción llamada ‘Hasta que brille’ (‘Till it shines’), que es una joya maravillosa
Letra de la canción ‘Till it shines’ de Bob Seger
Take away my inhibitions Take away my solitude Fire me up with your resistance, mm Put me in the mood
Storm the walls around this prison Leave the inmates, free the guards Deal me up another future From some brand new deck of cards
Take the chip off of my shoulder Smooth out all the lines Take me out among the rustling pines 'Til it shines Oh 'til it shines
Like an echo down a canyon Never coming back as clear Lately I just judge the distance Not the words I hear
I've been too long on these islands I've been far too long alone I've been too long without summer In this winter home
Still, if we can make the effort If we take the time Maybe we can leave this much behind 'Til it shines Mm, 'til it shines
See the rich man lost and lonely Watch him as he dines Sitting there just testing all the wines
'Til it shines Mm 'til it shines
'Til it shines Oh, 'til it shines 'Til it shines Ooh