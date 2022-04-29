La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Till it shines’ de Bob Seger

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Till it shines’ de Bob Seger.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Al final de los años 70 Bob Seger y The Silver Bullet Band estaban en estado de gracia y así en aquel disco ‘Stranger in town’ incluyó una canción llamada ‘Hasta que brille’ (‘Till it shines’), que es una joya maravillosa









Letra de la canción ‘Till it shines’ de Bob Seger





Take away my inhibitions

Take away my solitude

Fire me up with your resistance, mm

Put me in the mood

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Storm the walls around this prison

Leave the inmates, free the guards

Deal me up another future

From some brand new deck of cards

Take the chip off of my shoulder

Smooth out all the lines

Take me out among the rustling pines

'Til it shines

Oh 'til it shines

Like an echo down a canyon

Never coming back as clear

Lately I just judge the distance

Not the words I hear

I've been too long on these islands

I've been far too long alone

I've been too long without summer

In this winter home

Still, if we can make the effort

If we take the time

Maybe we can leave this much behind

'Til it shines

Mm, 'til it shines

See the rich man lost and lonely

Watch him as he dines

Sitting there just testing all the wines



'Til it shines

Mm 'til it shines

'Til it shines

Oh, 'til it shines

'Til it shines

Ooh

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Can't get enough of your love’ de Papik Ft Frankie Lovecchio

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie



