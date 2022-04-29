COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Till it shines’ de Bob Seger

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Till it shines’ de Bob Seger.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Al final de los años 70 Bob Seger y The Silver Bullet Band estaban en estado de gracia y así en aquel disco ‘Stranger in town’ incluyó una canción llamada ‘Hasta que brille’ (‘Till it shines’), que es una joya maravillosa



    Letra de la canción ‘Till it shines’ de Bob Seger


    Take away my inhibitions
    Take away my solitude
    Fire me up with your resistance, mm
    Put me in the mood

    Storm the walls around this prison
    Leave the inmates, free the guards
    Deal me up another future
    From some brand new deck of cards

    Take the chip off of my shoulder
    Smooth out all the lines
    Take me out among the rustling pines
    'Til it shines
    Oh 'til it shines

    Like an echo down a canyon
    Never coming back as clear
    Lately I just judge the distance
    Not the words I hear

    I've been too long on these islands
    I've been far too long alone
    I've been too long without summer
    In this winter home

    Still, if we can make the effort
    If we take the time
    Maybe we can leave this much behind
    'Til it shines
    Mm, 'til it shines

    See the rich man lost and lonely
    Watch him as he dines
    Sitting there just testing all the wines

    'Til it shines
    Mm 'til it shines

    'Til it shines
    Oh, 'til it shines
    'Til it shines
    Ooh

