    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This a swear’ de Richard Darbyshire

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Actualizado 08:17

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This a swear’ de Richard Darbyshire.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Un tipo con clase, británico, Richard Darbyshire, ‘Eso te lo juro’ (‘This a swear’).

    Letra de la canción ‘This a swear’ de Richard Darbyshire

    I hope that you forgive me
    Once you understand
    That i didn't mean to hurt you
    It really wasn't what i've planned

    Cause honey, i know
    I've been holding back to long
    I've been slow
    To show you that i can
    Sometimes i've hurt your feeling
    So listen from now on, honey yeaaahh

    This i swear from the morning light
    To when we lay down in the night
    Babe, i'll be there

    From the minute i'm away from you
    Darling, i promise you
    If you need me i'll be there

    So don't go lose in state, baby
    I'm just feeling in secure
    I'm so in love and scare with, baby
    I never felt like this before

    Cause honey you know
    I've been holding back to long
    Feelings grow
    I'm burst in that, to seems to let you know
    Just how much you mean to me
    So listen from now on, honey

    This i swear from the morning light
    To when we lay down in the night
    Babe, i'll be there

    From the minute i'm away from you
    Darling, i promise you
    If you need me i'll be there

    Cause honey you know
    I've been holding back to long
    Feelings grow
    I'm burst in that, to seems to let you know
    Just how much you mean to me
    So listen from now on, honey

    This i swear from the morning light
    To when we lay down in the night
    Babe, i'll be there

    From the minute i'm away from you
    Darling, i promise you
    If you need me i'll be there

