    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fool’ (If you think it’s over) de Chris Rea

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Actualizado 08:19

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En 1978 el cantautor británico Chris Rea, un artista del pop-rock con su voz rota y su guitarra slide creó esta canción tan del gusto de una mañana de martes ‘Fool’.

    Letra de la canción ‘Fool’ (If you think it’s over) de Chris Rea

    Dyin' flame, you're free again
    Who could love, do that to you
    All dressed in black, he won't be comin' back
    Look, save your tears
    Got years and years
    The pains of seventeen's
    Unreal they're only dreams
    Save your cryin' for the day

    Fool if you think it's over
    'Cause you said goodbye
    Fool if you think it's over
    I'll tell you why
    New born eyes always cry with pain
    At the first look at the mornin' sun
    Fool if you think it's over
    It's just begun

    Miss Teenage Dream, such a tragic scene
    He knocked your crown and ran away
    First wound of pride, and how you cried and cried
    But save your tears, got years and years

    Fool if you think it's over
    'Cause you said goodbye
    Fool if you think it's over

    I'll tell you why

    I'll buy you first good wine
    We'll have a real good time
    Save your cryin' for the day
    That may not come
    But anyone who had to pay
    Would laugh at you and say

    Fool if you think it's over
    'Cause you said goodbye
    Fool if you think it's over
    I'll tell you why
    New born eyes always cry with pain
    At the first

