La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fool’ (If you think it’s over) de Chris Rea

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1978 el cantautor británico Chris Rea, un artista del pop-rock con su voz rota y su guitarra slide creó esta canción tan del gusto de una mañana de martes ‘Fool’.

Letra de la canción ‘Fool’ (If you think it’s over) de Chris Rea

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Dyin' flame, you're free again

Who could love, do that to you

All dressed in black, he won't be comin' back

Look, save your tears

Got years and years

The pains of seventeen's

Unreal they're only dreams

Save your cryin' for the day

Fool if you think it's over

'Cause you said goodbye

Fool if you think it's over

I'll tell you why

New born eyes always cry with pain

At the first look at the mornin' sun

Fool if you think it's over

It's just begun

Miss Teenage Dream, such a tragic scene

He knocked your crown and ran away

First wound of pride, and how you cried and cried

But save your tears, got years and years

Fool if you think it's over

'Cause you said goodbye

Fool if you think it's over

I'll tell you why

I'll buy you first good wine

We'll have a real good time

Save your cryin' for the day

That may not come

But anyone who had to pay

Would laugh at you and say

Fool if you think it's over

'Cause you said goodbye

Fool if you think it's over

I'll tell you why

New born eyes always cry with pain

At the first

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘We just disagree’ de Dave Mason