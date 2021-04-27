La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fool’ (If you think it’s over) de Chris Rea

En 1978 el cantautor británico Chris Rea, un artista del pop-rock con su voz rota y su guitarra slide creó esta canción tan del gusto de una mañana de martes ‘Fool’.
Letra de la canción ‘Fool’ (If you think it’s over) de Chris Rea
Dyin' flame, you're free again Who could love, do that to you All dressed in black, he won't be comin' back Look, save your tears Got years and years The pains of seventeen's Unreal they're only dreams Save your cryin' for the day
Fool if you think it's over 'Cause you said goodbye Fool if you think it's over I'll tell you why New born eyes always cry with pain At the first look at the mornin' sun Fool if you think it's over It's just begun
Miss Teenage Dream, such a tragic scene He knocked your crown and ran away First wound of pride, and how you cried and cried But save your tears, got years and years
Fool if you think it's over 'Cause you said goodbye Fool if you think it's over
I'll tell you why
I'll buy you first good wine We'll have a real good time Save your cryin' for the day That may not come But anyone who had to pay Would laugh at you and say
Fool if you think it's over 'Cause you said goodbye Fool if you think it's over I'll tell you why New born eyes always cry with pain At the first