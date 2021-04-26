La canción del día de Herrera: ‘We just disagree’ de Dave Mason

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘We just disagree’ de Dave Mason.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Dave Mason, fundador de Traffic, creador de canciones como ‘Feeling alright’, también tenía momentos en soledad para componer bellezas como esta ‘We just disagree’.
Letra de la canción ‘We just disagree’ de DaveMason
Been away, haven't seen you in a while
How've you been, have you changed your style?
And do you think that we've grown up differently?
Don't seem the same, seems you've lost your feel for me
So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye
There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy
There's only you and me and we just disagree
Ooh ooh ooh, oh oh oh
I'm goin' back to a place that's far away, how 'bout you?
Have you got a place to stay?
Why should I care when I'm just trying to get along
We were friends and now it's the end of our love song
So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye
There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy
There's only you and me and we just disagree
Ooh ooh ooh, oh oh oh
So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye
There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy
There's only you and me and we just disagree