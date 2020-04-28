La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The Way it is’ de Bruce Hornsby and The Range

Herrera en COPE
Una canción de éxito mundial para esta martes en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The Way it is’ de Bruce Hornsby and The Range
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año 1986, el pianista, acordeonista, cantante virginiano, es decir deVirginia, llamado Bruce Hornsby creó una pieza con un arranque de piano llamativo y una letra que hablaba de los derechos civiles y otras cosas más y fue un éxito mundial.
Un magnífico, extraordinario pianista de jazz.
Standing in line, marking time
Waiting for the welfare dime
'Cause they can't buy a job
The man in the silk suit hurries by
As he catches the poor old ladies' eyes
Just for fun he says, "get a job"
That's just the way it is
Some things will never change
That's just the way it is
Ah, but don't you believe them
Said, hey little boy you can't go where the others go
'Cause you don't look like they do
Said, hey old man how can you stand
To think that way
Did you really think about it
Before you made the rules?
He said, "son
That's just the way it is
Some things will never change
That's just the way it is
Ah, but don't you believe them"
Oh yeah
well, they passed a law in '64
To give those who ain't got a little more
But it only goes so far
Because the law don't change another's mind
When all it sees at the hiring time
Is the line on the color bar, no, no
That's just the way it is
And some things will never change
That's just the way it is
That's just the way it is, it is, it is, it is
