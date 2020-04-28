La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The Way it is’ de Bruce Hornsby and The Range

Una canción de éxito mundial para esta martes en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The Way it is’ de Bruce Hornsby and The Range

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 1986, el pianista, acordeonista, cantante virginiano, es decir deVirginia, llamado Bruce Hornsby creó una pieza con un arranque de piano llamativo y una letra que hablaba de los derechos civiles y otras cosas más y fue un éxito mundial.

Un magnífico, extraordinario pianista de jazz.

Letra de la canción ‘The Way it is’ de Bruce Hornsby and The Range

Standing in line, marking time

Waiting for the welfare dime

'Cause they can't buy a job

The man in the silk suit hurries by

As he catches the poor old ladies' eyes

Just for fun he says, "get a job"

That's just the way it is

Some things will never change

That's just the way it is

Ah, but don't you believe them

Said, hey little boy you can't go where the others go

'Cause you don't look like they do

Said, hey old man how can you stand

To think that way

Did you really think about it

Before you made the rules?

He said, "son

That's just the way it is

Some things will never change

That's just the way it is

Ah, but don't you believe them"

Oh yeah

well, they passed a law in '64

To give those who ain't got a little more

But it only goes so far

Because the law don't change another's mind

When all it sees at the hiring time

Is the line on the color bar, no, no

That's just the way it is

And some things will never change

That's just the way it is

That's just the way it is, it is, it is, it is