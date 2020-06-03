Una melodía versionada en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Smoke on the water’ de Dolapdere Big Gang.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hay una banda turca llamada Dolapdere Big Gang que es cuando menos deslumbrante, sorprendente, magníficos músicos que han adaptado al estilo turco grandes clásicos de la música de todo tipo. Por ejemplo aquí haciendo nada menos que una versión del ‘Smoke on the water’ de Deep Purple.

Hay que decir que los Deep Purple les gustó les gustó mucho la versión de Dolapdere.

En memoria de mi buen amigo y compañero Jesús Prieto que fue quién me los descubri.

Letra de la canción ’Smoke on the water’ de Dolapdere Big Gang

We all came out to montreux

On the lake geneva shoreline

To make records with a mobile

We didn't have much time

Frank zappa and the mothers

Were at the best place around

But some stupid with a flare gun

Burned the place to the ground

Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

They burned down the gambling house

It died with an awful sound

Funky claude was running in and out

Pulling kids out the ground

When it all was over

We had to find another place

But swiss time was running out

It seemed that we would lose the race

Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

We ended up at the grand hotel

It was empty cold and bare

But with the rolling truck stones thing just outside

Making our music there

With a few red lights and a few old beds

We make a place to sweat

No matter what we get out of this

I know well never forget

Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

