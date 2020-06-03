ABC

La canción del día de Herrera:’Smoke on the water’ de Dolapdere Big Gang

Una melodía versionada en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Smoke on the water’ de Dolapdere Big Gang.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hay una banda turca llamada Dolapdere Big Gang que es cuando menos deslumbrante, sorprendente, magníficos músicos que han adaptado al estilo turco grandes clásicos de la música de todo tipo. Por ejemplo aquí haciendo nada menos que una versión del ‘Smoke on the water’ de Deep Purple.

Hay que decir que los Deep Purple les gustó les gustó mucho la versión de Dolapdere.

En memoria de mi buen amigo y compañero Jesús Prieto que fue quién me los descubri.

Letra de la canción ’Smoke on the water’ de Dolapdere Big Gang

We all came out to montreux
On the lake geneva shoreline
To make records with a mobile
We didn't have much time
Frank zappa and the mothers
Were at the best place around
But some stupid with a flare gun
Burned the place to the ground
Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

They burned down the gambling house
It died with an awful sound
Funky claude was running in and out
Pulling kids out the ground
When it all was over
We had to find another place

But swiss time was running out
It seemed that we would lose the race
Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

We ended up at the grand hotel
It was empty cold and bare
But with the rolling truck stones thing just outside
Making our music there
With a few red lights and a few old beds
We make a place to sweat
No matter what we get out of this
I know well never forget
Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

