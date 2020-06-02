La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A spoonful of sugar’ de Julie Andrews

Un martes para volver a nuestra niñez con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A spoonful of sugar’ de Julie Andrews.

“Es la historia de una canción…

De cuando todos seguramente éramos algo más pequeños. La factoría Disney ha tenido extraordinarios compositores, pero especialmente en aquella década de los 50 fueron capaces de crear canciones que han marcado nuestra vida ‘Con un poquito de azúcar’ (‘A spoonful of sugar’), la gran Julie Andrews.

Aquí va a hacer falta mucha Mary Poppins para darnos cucharadas de azúcar con lo que tragar la medicina de todos los días

Letra de la canción ‘A spoonful of sugar’ de Julie Andrews

In every job that must be done

There is an element of fun

You find the fun and snap!

The job's a game

And every task you undertake

Becomes a piece of cake

A lark! A spree! It's very clear to see that

A Spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

The medicine go down-wown

The medicine go down

Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

In a most delightful way

A robin feathering his nest

Has very little time to rest

While gathering his bits of twine and twig

Though quite intent in his pursuit

He has a merry tune to toot

He knows a song will move the job along - for

A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

The medicine go down-wown

The medicine go down

Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

In a most delightful way

The honey bee that fetch the nectar

From the flowers to the comb

Never tire of ever buzzing to and fro

Because they take a little nip

From every flower that they sip

And hence (And hence),

They find (They find)

Their task is not a grind.

Ah-h-h-h-h-h-h-h-h-h-h ah!

A Spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

The medicine go down-wown

The medicine go down

Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

In a most delightful way