La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale

En el año noventa se volvieron a encontrar John Cale y Lou Reed miembros de la Velvet Underground para realizar este homenaje a su amigo Andy Warhol muerto hacía poco tiempo.
‘Songs for Drella’, Drella era como llamaban al gran Warhol gente como estas ‘Nobody but you’
I really care a lot Although I look like I do not Since I was shot There's nobody but you I know I look blase (* accented on "e") Party Andy's what the papers say At dinner I'm the one who pays For a nobody like you Nobody but you, a nobody like you Since I got shot, there's nobody but you Won't you decorate my house I'll sit there quiet as a mouse You know me I like to look a lot At nobody like you I'll hold your hand and slap my face I'll tickle you to your disgrace Won't you put me in my proper place A nobody like you Sundays I pray a lot I'd like to wind you up and paint your clock I want to be what I am not For a nobody like you The bullet split my spleen and lung The doctors said I was gone Inside I've got some shattered bone For nobody but you Nobody but you, a nobody like you Shattered bone, for nobody but you I'm still not sure I didn't die And if I'm dreaming I still have bad pains inside I know I'll never be a bride To nobody like you I wish I had a stronger chin My skin was good, my nose was thin This is no movie I'd ask to be in With a nobody like you Nobody like you, a nobody like you All my life It's been nobodies like you