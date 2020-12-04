COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale

    Terminamos la semana con una melodía homenaje en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el año noventa se volvieron a encontrar John Cale y Lou Reed miembros de la Velvet Underground para realizar este homenaje a su amigo Andy Warhol muerto hacía poco tiempo.

    ‘Songs for Drella’, Drella era como llamaban al gran Warhol gente como estas ‘Nobody but you’

    Nadie como tú

    Nadie excepto tó

    Amigo Andy Warhol

    Letra de la canción ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale

    I really care a lot
    Although I look like I do not
    Since I was shot
    There's nobody but you
    I know I look blase (* accented on "e")
    Party Andy's what the papers say
    At dinner I'm the one who pays
    For a nobody like you
    Nobody but you, a nobody like you
    Since I got shot, there's nobody but you
    Won't you decorate my house
    I'll sit there quiet as a mouse
    You know me I like to look a lot
    At nobody like you
    I'll hold your hand and slap my face
    I'll tickle you to your disgrace
    Won't you put me in my proper place
    A nobody like you
    Sundays I pray a lot
    I'd like to wind you up and paint your clock
    I want to be what I am not
    For a nobody like you
    The bullet split my spleen and lung
    The doctors said I was gone
    Inside I've got some shattered bone
    For nobody but you
    Nobody but you, a nobody like you
    Shattered bone, for nobody but you
    I'm still not sure I didn't die
    And if I'm dreaming I still have bad pains inside
    I know I'll never be a bride
    To nobody like you
    I wish I had a stronger chin
    My skin was good, my nose was thin
    This is no movie I'd ask to be in
    With a nobody like you
    Nobody like you, a nobody like you
    All my life
    It's been nobodies like you

