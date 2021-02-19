La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Loves been good to me’ de Johnny Cash

Despedimos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Loves been good to me’ de Johnny Cash.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hace algunos meses escuchamos en esta misma sección como Frank Sinatra le había puesto música un poema de Rod McKuen y con los arreglos de Don Costa había creado una bellísima canción llamada : ‘Loves been good to me’ (‘el amor ha sido bueno conmigo’

Hoy me traigo esa misma canción, pero en la versión de alguien que también hace suyo todo lo que canta, el impagable Johnny Cash.

De vez en cuando, en el camino, el amor ha sido bueno conmigo… Johnny Cash.

Letra de la canción: ‘Loves been good to me’ de Johnny Cash

I have been a rover

I have walked alone

Hiked a hundred highways

Never found a home

Still in all I'm happy

The reason is, you see

Once in a while along the way

Love's been good to me

There was a girl in Denver

Before the summer storm

Oh, her eyes were tender

Oh, her arms were warm

And she could smile away the thunder

Kiss away the rain

And even though she's gone away

You won't hear me complain

I have been a rover

I have walked alone

Hiked a hundred highways

Never found a home

Still in all I'm happy

The reason is, you see

Once in a while along the way

Love's been good to me

There was a girl in Portland

Before the winter chill

We used to go a-courtin'

Along October hill

And she could laugh away the dark clouds

Cry away the snow

It seems like only yesterday

As down the road I go

I've been a rover

I have walked alone

Hiked a hundred highways

Never found a home

Still in all I'm happy

The reason is, you see

Once in a while along the way

Love's been good to me.

