La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Loves been good to me’ de Johnny Cash

Hoy me traigo esa misma canción, pero en la versión de alguien que también hace suyo todo lo que canta, el impagable Johnny Cash.
De vez en cuando, en el camino, el amor ha sido bueno conmigo… Johnny Cash.
Letra de la canción: ‘Loves been good to me’ de Johnny Cash
I have been a rover I have walked alone Hiked a hundred highways Never found a home
Still in all I'm happy The reason is, you see Once in a while along the way Love's been good to me
There was a girl in Denver Before the summer storm Oh, her eyes were tender Oh, her arms were warm And she could smile away the thunder Kiss away the rain And even though she's gone away You won't hear me complain
I have been a rover I have walked alone Hiked a hundred highways Never found a home
Still in all I'm happy The reason is, you see Once in a while along the way Love's been good to me
There was a girl in Portland Before the winter chill We used to go a-courtin' Along October hill And she could laugh away the dark clouds Cry away the snow It seems like only yesterday As down the road I go
I've been a rover I have walked alone Hiked a hundred highways Never found a home
Still in all I'm happy The reason is, you see Once in a while along the way Love's been good to me.