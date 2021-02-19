COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Loves been good to me’ de Johnny Cash

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Actualizado 08:22

    Despedimos la semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Loves been good to me’ de Johnny Cash.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Hace algunos meses escuchamos en esta misma sección como Frank Sinatra le había puesto música un poema de Rod McKuen y con los arreglos de Don Costa había creado una bellísima canción llamada : ‘Loves been good to me’ (‘el amor ha sido bueno conmigo’

    Hoy me traigo esa misma canción, pero en la versión de alguien que también hace suyo todo lo que canta, el impagable Johnny Cash.

    De vez en cuando, en el camino, el amor ha sido bueno conmigo… Johnny Cash.

    Letra de la canción: ‘Loves been good to me’ de Johnny Cash

    I have been a rover
    I have walked alone
    Hiked a hundred highways
    Never found a home

    Still in all I'm happy
    The reason is, you see
    Once in a while along the way
    Love's been good to me

    There was a girl in Denver
    Before the summer storm
    Oh, her eyes were tender
    Oh, her arms were warm
    And she could smile away the thunder
    Kiss away the rain
    And even though she's gone away
    You won't hear me complain

    I have been a rover
    I have walked alone
    Hiked a hundred highways
    Never found a home

    Still in all I'm happy
    The reason is, you see
    Once in a while along the way
    Love's been good to me

    There was a girl in Portland
    Before the winter chill
    We used to go a-courtin'
    Along October hill
    And she could laugh away the dark clouds
    Cry away the snow
    It seems like only yesterday
    As down the road I go

    I've been a rover
    I have walked alone
    Hiked a hundred highways
    Never found a home

    Still in all I'm happy
    The reason is, you see
    Once in a while along the way
    Love's been good to me.

