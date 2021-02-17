La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie

Hace muchos años el líder, bueno, el vocalista de ‘The Commodores’ Lionel Richie grabó esta canción llamada ‘Sail on’ (‘Continuar navegando’). Con el tiempo volvió a versionarla pero en compañía de muchos y buenos artistas country en el disco homenaje a su pueblo natal ‘Tuskegee’.
Letra de la canción ‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie
Sail on down the line 'Bout-a half-a mile or so Don't really wanna know-a where you're going
Maybe once or twice Time after time I tried-a To hold on to what we got But now you're going
And I don't mind about the things you're gonna sail on I give all my money and my time I know it's a shame But I'm giving you back your name Yes, I'll be on my way I won't be back to stay I guess I'll move along I'm looking for a good time
Sail on down the line Ain't it funny how the time can go on-a Friends says they told me so but it doesn't matter It was plain to see That a small town boy like me Just-a wasn't your cup of tea I was wishful thinkin' I gave you my heart and I tried to make you happy And you gave me nothin' in return You know it ain't so hard to say Would you please just go away I've thrown away the blues I'm tired of being used I want everyone to know I'm looking for a good time Good time