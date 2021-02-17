La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hace muchos años el líder, bueno, el vocalista de ‘The Commodores’ Lionel Richie grabó esta canción llamada ‘Sail on’ (‘Continuar navegando’). Con el tiempo volvió a versionarla pero en compañía de muchos y buenos artistas country en el disco homenaje a su pueblo natal ‘Tuskegee’.

Letra de la canción ‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie

Sail on down the line

'Bout-a half-a mile or so

Don't really wanna know-a where you're going

Maybe once or twice

Time after time I tried-a

To hold on to what we got

But now you're going

And I don't mind about the things you're gonna sail on

I give all my money and my time

I know it's a shame

But I'm giving you back your name

Yes, I'll be on my way

I won't be back to stay

I guess I'll move along

I'm looking for a good time

Sail on down the line

Ain't it funny how the time can go on-a

Friends says they told me so but it doesn't matter

It was plain to see

That a small town boy like me

Just-a wasn't your cup of tea

I was wishful thinkin'

I gave you my heart and I tried to make you happy

And you gave me nothin' in return

You know it ain't so hard to say

Would you please just go away

I've thrown away the blues

I'm tired of being used

I want everyone to know

I'm looking for a good time

Good time

Sail on honey

Good times never felt so good

