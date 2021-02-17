COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 08:07

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Hace muchos años el líder, bueno, el vocalista de ‘The Commodores’ Lionel Richie grabó esta canción llamada ‘Sail on’ (‘Continuar navegando’). Con el tiempo volvió a versionarla pero en compañía de muchos y buenos artistas country en el disco homenaje a su pueblo natal ‘Tuskegee’.

    Letra de la canción ‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie

    Sail on down the line
    'Bout-a half-a mile or so
    Don't really wanna know-a where you're going

    Maybe once or twice
    Time after time I tried-a
    To hold on to what we got
    But now you're going

    And I don't mind about the things you're gonna sail on
    I give all my money and my time
    I know it's a shame
    But I'm giving you back your name
    Yes, I'll be on my way
    I won't be back to stay
    I guess I'll move along
    I'm looking for a good time

    Sail on down the line
    Ain't it funny how the time can go on-a
    Friends says they told me so but it doesn't matter
    It was plain to see
    That a small town boy like me
    Just-a wasn't your cup of tea
    I was wishful thinkin'
    I gave you my heart and I tried to make you happy
    And you gave me nothin' in return
    You know it ain't so hard to say
    Would you please just go away
    I've thrown away the blues
    I'm tired of being used
    I want everyone to know
    I'm looking for a good time
    Good time

    Sail on honey
    Good times never felt so good

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Por la boca vive el pez’ de Fito & Fitipaldis

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Crazy feeling’ de Lou Reed

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados