La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen

Allá por el año 1980, Springsteen no regalaba un doble álbum, doble disco llamado ‘The River’ en el que se escondía alguna que otra joya cómo esta ‘I wanna Merry you’ (‘Quiero casarme contigo’)
¡Qué disco aquel! Inalcanzable.
Letra de la canción ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen
I see you walking, baby, down the street Pushing that baby carriage at your feet I see the lonely ribbon in your hair Tell me I am the man for whom you put it there
You never smile girl, you never speak You just walk on by, darlin' week after week Raising two kids alone in this mixed up world Must be a lonely life for a working girl
Little girl, I want to marry you Oh yeah, little girl, I want to marry you Yes I do Little girl, I want to marry you
Now honey, I don't want to clip your wings But a time comes when two people should think of these things Having a home and a family Facing up to their responsibilities They say in the end true love prevails But in the end true love can't be no fairytale To say I'll make your dreams come true would be wrong But maybe, darlin', I could help them along
Little girl, I want to marry you Oh yeah, little girl, I want to marry you Yes I do
Little girl, I want to marry you
Oh, my daddy said right before he died That true, true love was just a lie He went to his grave a broken heart An unfulfilled life, makes a man hard
Oh, darlin' There's something happy and there's something sad 'Bout wanting somebody, oh so bad I wear my love darlin', without shame I'd be proud if you would wear my name