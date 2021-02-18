La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el año 1980, Springsteen no regalaba un doble álbum, doble disco llamado ‘The River’ en el que se escondía alguna que otra joya cómo esta ‘I wanna Merry you’ (‘Quiero casarme contigo’)

¡Qué disco aquel! Inalcanzable.

Letra de la canción ‘I wanna Merry you’ de Bruce Springsteen

I see you walking, baby, down the street

Pushing that baby carriage at your feet

I see the lonely ribbon in your hair

Tell me I am the man for whom you put it there

You never smile girl, you never speak

You just walk on by, darlin' week after week

Raising two kids alone in this mixed up world

Must be a lonely life for a working girl

Little girl, I want to marry you

Oh yeah, little girl, I want to marry you

Yes I do

Little girl, I want to marry you

Now honey, I don't want to clip your wings

But a time comes when two people should think of these things

Having a home and a family

Facing up to their responsibilities

They say in the end true love prevails

But in the end true love can't be no fairytale

To say I'll make your dreams come true would be wrong

But maybe, darlin', I could help them along

Little girl, I want to marry you

Oh yeah, little girl, I want to marry you

Yes I do

Little girl, I want to marry you

Oh, my daddy said right before he died

That true, true love was just a lie

He went to his grave a broken heart

An unfulfilled life, makes a man hard

Oh, darlin'

There's something happy and there's something sad

'Bout wanting somebody, oh so bad

I wear my love darlin', without shame

I'd be proud if you would wear my name

Oh

My darlin'

Ooh my darlin'

My darlin'

Oh oh

