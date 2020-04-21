La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lost in love’ de Air Supply

Para este martes una romántica y deliciosa melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Lost in Love' de Air Supply.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el año 80 un grupo de australianos, empezó siendo un trío acabaron dos, crearon y compusieron un auténtico clásico de eso que se llama ‘listen, listening’ (“la música fácil de escuchar) el soft rock. Hermosa, imperturbable... pasan los años y sigue siendo delicioso escuchar este ‘Lost in love’.

'Perdido en el amor', son canciones fáciles de escuchar pero también es cierto que son difíciles de olvidar.

Letra de la canción ‘Lost in love’ de Air Supply

I realize the best part of love is the thinnest slice

And it don't count for much

But I'm not letting go

I believe there's still much to believe in

So lift your eyes if you feel you can

Reach for a star and I'll show you a plan

I figured it out

What I needed was someone to show me

You know you can't fool me

I've been loving you too long

It started so easy

You want to carry on

Lost in love and I don't know much

Was I thinking aloud and fell out of touch?

But I'm back on my feet and eager to be what you wanted

So lift your eyes if you feel you can

Reach for a star and I'll show you a plan

I figured it out

What I needed was someone to show me

You know you can't fool me

I've been loving you too long

It started so easy

You want to carry on

Lost in love and I don't know much

Was I thinking aloud and fell out of touch?

But I'm back on my feet and eager to be what you wanted

You know you can't fool me

I've been loving you too long

It started so easy

You want to carry on

Lost in love and I don't know much

Was I thinking aloud and fell out of touch?

But I'm back on my feet and eager to be what you wanted

Now I'm lost, lost in love, lost in love, lost in love

Now I'm lost, lost in love, lost in love, lost in love

Lost in love, lost in love, lost in love

Lost in love, lost in love, lost in love

