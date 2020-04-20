La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mary in the morning’ de Al Martino

Empezamos una nueva semana de cuarentena con una romántica melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mary in the morning’ de Al Martino.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por final de los 60 aquella década a veces tan excesivamente añorada por muchos, un buen cantante americano hijo de italianos tomó una canción que después versionaron otros que hablaba de un hombre felizmente enamorado de su esposa.

Él era Al Martino, un cantante muy de los 50 que además reforzó su popularidad personificando la figura de Johnny Fontane en la película ‘El Padrino’. Al Martino cantaba así a su esposa: ‘Mary me be in the morning’.

Nada es tan bonita como María en la mañana

Suave como la lluvia que cae sobre las flores de verano

Caliente como el sol que brilla en sus cabellos de oro…”

Letra de la canción ‘Mary in the morning’ de Al Martino

Nothing's quite as pretty as Mary in the morning

When through a sleepy haze I see her lying there

Soft as the rain that falls on summer flowers

Warm as the sunlight shining on her golden hair, aah-umm

When I awake and see her there so close beside me

I want to take her in my arms, the ache is there so deep inside me

Nothin's quite as pretty as Mary in the morning

Chasing a rainbow in her dreams so far away

And when she turns to touch me I kiss her face so softly

Then my Mary wakes to love another day, aah-umm

And Mary's there in sunny days or stormy weather

She doesn't care 'cause right or wrong the love we share, we share together

Nothin's quite as pretty as Mary in the evening

Kissed by the shades of night and starlight on her hair

And as we walk, I hold her close beside me

All our tomorrows for a lifetime we will share, aah-umm, aah-umm