La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Four strong winds’ de Neil Young

Terminamos la semana cantándole al amor en canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Four Strong Winds’ de Neil Young.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Les confieso que es una de mis favoritas, una canción canadiense del 66, la melancolía de un amor que se va cuya versión en la voz de Neil Young se hace aplastantemente maravillosa

Cuatro vientos fuertes que soplan solos

Siete mares que bate fuerte

Todas esas cosas que no cambian pase lo que pase…”

Letra de la canción ‘Four Strong Winds’ de Neil Young

Think I'll go out to Alberta

Weather's good there in the fall

I got some friends that I could go to working for

Still, I wish you'd change your mind

If I ask you one more time

But we've been through this a hundred times or more

Four strong winds that blow lonely

Seven seas that run high

All those things that don't change, come what may

If the good times are all gone

Then I'm bound for moving on

I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way

If I get there before the snow flies

And if things are looking good

You could meet me if I send you down the fare

But by then it would be winter

Not too much for you to do

And those winds sure can blow cold way out there

Four strong winds that blow lonely

Seven seas that run high

All those things that don't change, come what may

The good times are all gone

So I'm bound for moving on

I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way

Still, I wish you'd change your mind

If I ask you one more time

But we've been through that a hundred times or more

Four strong winds that blow lonely

Seven seas that run high

All those things that don't change, come what may

If the good times are all gone

Then I'm bound for moving on

I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way

I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way

