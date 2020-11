La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Little sister’ de Ry Cooder

Amanecemos este martes con buen ritmo en en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Little sister’ de Ry Cooder.

“Es la historia de una canción….

En el año 61 Elvis Presley grabó esta cosa llamada ‘Little Sister’. Quien hizo una versión deliciosa es el rey de la guitarra, de la guitarra slide, uno de los mejores guitarristas de la historia ahora muy metido en el sonido norteño mexicano que se llama Ry Cooder.

Letra de la canción ‘Little sister’ de Ry Cooder

Little sister won't you please, please, please

Little sister don't you cheat on me

Little sister don't you kiss me once and twice

Say it's very nice and then you run.

Little sister don't you do what your big sister done

Well, I dated your big sister

And I took her to a show

I went out for some candy

Along came Jim Dandy

And they snuck right out the door

Little sister won't you please, please, please

Little sister don't you cheat on me

Little sister don't you kiss me once and twice

Say it's very nice and then you run

Little sister don't you do what your big sister done

Ev'ry time I see your sister

Seems she's got somebody new

Well, she's mean and evil

Like that little old Boll Weevil

Got to try my luck with you

Sister won't you please, please, please

Little sister don't you cheat on me

Little sister don't you kiss me once and twice

Say it's very nice and then you run

Little sister don't you do what your big sister done

Well, now I used to pull your pigtails