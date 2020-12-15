La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fanny (Be tender with my love)' de Bee Gees

Empezamos la mañana del martes recordando a uno de los grandes grupos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Fanny (Be tender with my love)’ deBee Gees.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Acaba de aparecer ya en diversas plataformas la película sobre la historia de los Bee Gees, ese trío monumental de la música, en todos los años y en todos los momentos y estilos en los que ha funcionado.

Particularmente quiero quedarme con esta canción que representa o simboliza el renacimiento allá por la mitad de los setenta cuando ellos se van a vivir y a trabajar a Miami y con aquel disco llamado 'Main Course' son capaces de cambiar y revolucionar muchas cosas con canciones como está dedicada a 'Fanny' que era la muchacha que limpiaba los estudios 'Criteria'donde ellos grababan

El año en el que los Bee Gees, BarryRobin esencialmente descubrieron la utilización del falsete para diversos planos vocales y armonías diferentes. Revolucionaron el mundo, las cosas como son.

Letra de la canción ‘Fanny’ (Be tender with my love) de Bee Gees

First I rise, then I fall

Seems like you don't want the love

Of this man at all

And it's sure been a lonely time

Right up to the time I met you

So if you take a love like mine (ooh)

Be tender with my love

You know how easy it is to hurt me

Fanny, be tender with my love

'Cause it's all that I've got

And my love won't desert me

So you say to yourself, boy

You're out of your brain

Do you think I'm gonna stand here

All night in the rain?

And it's the start of a love affair

The moment when I first met you

And if you want I'll take you there (ooh)

Be tender with my love

You know how easy it is to break me

Fanny, be tender with my love

'Cause it's all that I've got

And my love won't forsake me (ooh)

With my love

Our love will seal it together

Oh, with our love

You made a promise

You'll always love me forever

Be tender with my love

You know how easy it is to break me

Fanny, be tender with my love

'Cause it's all that I've got

And my love won't forsake me

Be tender with my love

You know how easy it is to hurt me

Fanny, be tender with my love

'Cause it's all that I've got

And my love won't forsake me

Be tender with my love

You know how easy it is to hurt me

Fanny, be tender with my love

'Cause it's all that I've got

And my love won't desert me

Be tender with my love

You know how easy it is to break me

Fanny, be tender with my love

'Cause it's all that I've got

And my love won't desert me

Be tender with my love

You know how easy it is to hurt me

Fanny, be tender with my love