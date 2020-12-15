La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fanny (Be tender with my love)' de Bee Gees

Acaba de aparecer ya en diversas plataformas la película sobre la historia de los Bee Gees, ese trío monumental de la música, en todos los años y en todos los momentos y estilos en los que ha funcionado.
Particularmente quiero quedarme con esta canción que representa o simboliza el renacimiento allá por la mitad de los setenta cuando ellos se van a vivir y a trabajar a Miami y con aquel disco llamado 'Main Course' son capaces de cambiar y revolucionar muchas cosas con canciones como está dedicada a 'Fanny' que era la muchacha que limpiaba los estudios 'Criteria'donde ellos grababan
El año en el que los Bee Gees, BarryRobin esencialmente descubrieron la utilización del falsete para diversos planos vocales y armonías diferentes. Revolucionaron el mundo, las cosas como son.
Letra de la canción ‘Fanny’ (Be tender with my love) de Bee Gees
First I rise, then I fall Seems like you don't want the love Of this man at all And it's sure been a lonely time Right up to the time I met you So if you take a love like mine (ooh)
Be tender with my love You know how easy it is to hurt me Fanny, be tender with my love 'Cause it's all that I've got And my love won't desert me
So you say to yourself, boy You're out of your brain Do you think I'm gonna stand here All night in the rain? And it's the start of a love affair The moment when I first met you And if you want I'll take you there (ooh)
Be tender with my love You know how easy it is to break me Fanny, be tender with my love 'Cause it's all that I've got And my love won't forsake me (ooh)
With my love Our love will seal it together Oh, with our love You made a promise You'll always love me forever
Be tender with my love You know how easy it is to break me Fanny, be tender with my love 'Cause it's all that I've got And my love won't forsake me
Be tender with my love You know how easy it is to hurt me Fanny, be tender with my love 'Cause it's all that I've got And my love won't forsake me
Be tender with my love You know how easy it is to hurt me Fanny, be tender with my love 'Cause it's all that I've got And my love won't desert me
Be tender with my love You know how easy it is to break me Fanny, be tender with my love 'Cause it's all that I've got And my love won't desert me
Be tender with my love You know how easy it is to hurt me Fanny, be tender with my love