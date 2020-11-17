COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Daydreamer’ de David Cassidy

    Recordamos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ a unos de los ídolos de adolescentes: ‘Daydreamer’ de David Cassidy

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por el comienzo de los años 70 triunfó una serie en la televisión norteamericana llamada The Partridge Family. Esa serie vino España y aquí se le tituló ‘Mamá y sus increíbles hijos’. Entre esos hijos estaba uno que después tuvo fortuna en el mundo como cantante y compositor de algunas canciones meritorias.

    Pocos éxitos, pero una carrera que solo se truncó por sus coqueteos excesivos con el alcohol y la depresión, era David Cassidy, un auténtico ídolo adolescente en el mundo entero.

    Letra de la canción ‘Daydreamer’ de David Cassidy

    I remember April
    When the sun was in the sky
    And love was burning in your eyes

    Nothing in the world could bother me
    'Cause I was living in a world of ecstasy
    But now you're gone I'm just a daydreamer
    I'm walking in the rain
    Chasing after rainbows I may never find again

    Life is much too beautiful to live it all alone
    Oh how much I need someone to call my very own
    Now the summer's over
    And I find myself alone
    With only memories of you
    I was so in love I couldn't see
    'Cause I was living in a world of make believe
    But now you're gone I'm just a daydreamer

    I'm walking in the rain
    Chasing after rainbows I may never find again

    Life is much too beautiful to live it all alone
    Oh how much I need someone to call my very own
    I'm just a daydreamer

    I'm walking in the rain
    Chasing after rainbows I may never find again

    Life is much too beautiful to live it all alone
    Oh how much I need someone to call my very own

    I'm just a

