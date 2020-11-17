La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Daydreamer’ de David Cassidy

Allá por el comienzo de los años 70 triunfó una serie en la televisión norteamericana llamada The Partridge Family. Esa serie vino España y aquí se le tituló ‘Mamá y sus increíbles hijos’. Entre esos hijos estaba uno que después tuvo fortuna en el mundo como cantante y compositor de algunas canciones meritorias.
Pocos éxitos, pero una carrera que solo se truncó por sus coqueteos excesivos con el alcohol y la depresión, era David Cassidy, un auténtico ídolo adolescente en el mundo entero.
Letra de la canción ‘Daydreamer’ de David Cassidy
I remember April When the sun was in the sky And love was burning in your eyes
Nothing in the world could bother me 'Cause I was living in a world of ecstasy But now you're gone I'm just a daydreamer I'm walking in the rain Chasing after rainbows I may never find again
Life is much too beautiful to live it all alone Oh how much I need someone to call my very own Now the summer's over And I find myself alone With only memories of you I was so in love I couldn't see 'Cause I was living in a world of make believe But now you're gone I'm just a daydreamer
I'm walking in the rain Chasing after rainbows I may never find again
Life is much too beautiful to live it all alone Oh how much I need someone to call my very own I'm just a daydreamer
I'm walking in the rain Chasing after rainbows I may never find again
Life is much too beautiful to live it all alone Oh how much I need someone to call my very own