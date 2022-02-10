La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Hoy me he traído a 'Los Mavericks', que seguro que le ponen las pilas. ¡Qué maravilla!. ‘Dance the night away’.
Es el señor Raul Malo,The Mavericks, una banda de Miami que va muy bien esta mañana para abrir los ojos.
Letra de la canción ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks
- Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Here comes my happiness again
Right back to where it should have been
'Cause now she's gone and I am free
And she can't do a thing to me
I just wanna dance the night away
With senoritas who can sway
Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright
Just like the sunny mornin' light
And if you should see her
Please let her know that I'm well
As you can tell
And if she should tell you
That she wants me back
Tell her no
I gotta go
I just wanna dance the night away
With senoritas who can sway
Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright
Just like the sunny mornin' light
And if you should see her
Please let her know that I'm well
As you can tell
And if she should tell you
That she wants me back
Tell her no
I gotta go
I just wanna dance the night away
With senoritas who can sway
Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright
Just like the sunny mornin' light
I just wanna dance the night away
With senoritas who can sway
Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright
Just like the sunny mornin' light
LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA
La canción del día de Herrera: "Aromas de Sevilla" en homenaje a Pascual González de Cantores de Híspalis
La canción del día de Herrera: ’The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘No puedo quitar mis ojos de ti’ de Alba Molina