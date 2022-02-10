La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hoy me he traído a 'Los Mavericks', que seguro que le ponen las pilas. ¡Qué maravilla!. ‘Dance the night away’.

Es el señor Raul Malo,The Mavericks, una banda de Miami que va muy bien esta mañana para abrir los ojos.

Letra de la canción ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks

Here comes my happiness again

Right back to where it should have been

'Cause now she's gone and I am free

And she can't do a thing to me

I just wanna dance the night away

With senoritas who can sway

Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright

Just like the sunny mornin' light

And if you should see her

Please let her know that I'm well

As you can tell

And if she should tell you

That she wants me back

Tell her no

I gotta go

I just wanna dance the night away

With senoritas who can sway

Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright

Just like the sunny mornin' light

And if you should see her

Please let her know that I'm well

As you can tell

And if she should tell you

That she wants me back

Tell her no

I gotta go

I just wanna dance the night away

With senoritas who can sway

Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright

Just like the sunny mornin' light

I just wanna dance the night away

With senoritas who can sway

Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright

Just like the sunny mornin' light

