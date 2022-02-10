COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Hoy me he traído a 'Los Mavericks', que seguro que le ponen las pilas. ¡Qué maravilla!. ‘Dance the night away’.

    Es el señor Raul Malo,The Mavericks, una banda de Miami que va muy bien esta mañana para abrir los ojos.

    Letra de la canción ‘Dance the night away’ de The Mavericks

    Here comes my happiness again
    Right back to where it should have been
    'Cause now she's gone and I am free
    And she can't do a thing to me

    I just wanna dance the night away
    With senoritas who can sway
    Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright
    Just like the sunny mornin' light

    And if you should see her
    Please let her know that I'm well
    As you can tell
    And if she should tell you
    That she wants me back
    Tell her no
    I gotta go

    I just wanna dance the night away
    With senoritas who can sway
    Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright
    Just like the sunny mornin' light

    And if you should see her
    Please let her know that I'm well
    As you can tell

    And if she should tell you
    That she wants me back
    Tell her no
    I gotta go

    I just wanna dance the night away
    With senoritas who can sway
    Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright
    Just like the sunny mornin' light

    I just wanna dance the night away
    With senoritas who can sway
    Right now tomorrow's lookin' bright
    Just like the sunny mornin' light

