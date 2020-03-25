La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Can’t get enough of your love, babe!’ de Barry White

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 09:41
Canciones para el confinamiento por el coronavirus en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Can’t get enough of your love, babe!’ de Barry White.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Póngase en aquel año 1974, era el tercer disco que este hombre publicaba con gran éxito. Un hombre llamado Barry White, un barítono atronador que un buen día, cuando tenía 14 años, despertó y amaneció con esa voz y le dijo a su madre: "¿que me está pasando?", y mami le repuso: "que te has hecho un hombre Barry, ¡a ver si le sacas partido!". ¡Y vaya si se lo sacó! los 58 años que vivió. Murió muy joven de una enfermedad renal
Esta fue una de las grandes canciones de aquel disco que le dio éxito literalmente mundial: ‘Can’t get enough of your love, babe!’
Chica solo sé que cada vez que estás cerca siento el cambio
Algo se mueve, grito tu nombre ahora
Nena no es ninguna mentira
Hay cosas a las que no me puedo acostumbrar
Una de ellas es no poder tener suficiente tu amor
I've heard people say that
Too much of anything is not good for you, baby
(Oh no) but I don't know about that
There's many times that we've loved
We've shared love and made love
It doesn't seem to me like it's enough
There's just not enough of it
There's just not enough
Oh oh, babe
My darling I, can't get enough of your love babe
Girl, I don't know, I don't know why
I can't get enough of your love babe
Oh, some things I can't get used to
No matter how I try
Just like the more you give, the more I want
And baby, that's no lie
Oh no, babe
Tell me, what can I say?
What am I gonna do?
How should I feel when everything is you?
What kind of love is this that you're givin' me?
Is it in your kiss or just because you're sweet?
Girl, all I know is every time you're here
I feel the change
Something moves
I scream your name
Do what you got to do
Darling, I, can't get enough of your love babe
Girl, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why
I can't get enough of your love babe
Oh no, babe
Girl, if only I could make you see
And make you understand
Girl, your love for me is all I need
And more than I can stand
Oh well, babe
How can I explain all the things I feel?
You've given me so much
Girl, you're so unreal
Still I keep loving you
More and more each time
Girl, what am I gonna do
Because you blow my mind
I get the same old feeling every time you're here
I feel the change
Something moves
I scream your name
Do what you got to do
Darling, I, can't get enough of your love babe
Oh no, babe
Baby, it didn't take all of my life to find you
But you can believe it's gonna take the rest of my life to keep you
Oh no, babe
I can't get enough of your love babe
Yeah, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why
Can't get enough of your love babe
Oh my darling I, can't get enough of your love babe
Oh babe
Girl, I don't know, I don't know why
I can't get enough of your love babe
Oh darling I can't get enough of your love babe
