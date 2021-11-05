La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain't no man’ de Dina Carroll

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Ain't No Man’ de Dina Carroll.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Por aquello de que es viernes, oiga vámonos al 92. Una británica llamada Dina Carroll que cantaba este ‘Ain’t no men’ (No hay ningún hombre como tú)

Letra de la canción ‘Ain't No Man’ de Dina Carroll

Oh, I just can't control how I feel about you

And I'm so surprised with the way I act

When you're around

I know they never see all the things that I see

They don't understand just what it is

That we have found

Well, I don't care what they say

I've made up my mind anyway

'Cause you've got the love that I need

And I wouldn't change it for anything

There ain't no man makes me feel like you do

There ain't no man, ain't no doubt

There ain't no man makes me feel like you do

There ain't no man that I've ever found

I simply love the times that we spend together

And I love the things that you say to me

When we're alone

There isn't any doubt in the way I'm feeling

And I hope the way that I'm feeling now will never go

Well, I don't care what they say

I've made up my mind anyway

'Cause you've got the love that I need

And I wouldn't change it for anything

There ain't no man makes me feel like you do

There ain't no man, ain't no doubt

There ain't no man makes me feel like you do

There ain't no man that I've ver found

No, I don't care what they say

I've made up my mind anyway

'Cause you've got the love that I need

And I wouldn't change it for anything

Ain't no man (ain't no man, no man)

Ain't no man, ain't no doubt

Ain't no man (ain't no man, no man)

Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (ain't no man, ain't no man, ain't no man)

Ain't no man

Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (ain't no man, ain't no man)

(Ain't no man, ain't no man)

Ain't no man

Ain't no man that I've found (that I've ever found)

Ain't no man (you're my man, yes, you're my man)

Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (there'll never be another man)

Ain't no man (never be another man like you)

Ain't no man

