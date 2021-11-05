COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain't no man’ de Dina Carroll

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:39

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Ain't No Man’ de Dina Carroll.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Por aquello de que es viernes, oiga vámonos al 92. Una británica llamada Dina Carroll que cantaba este ‘Ain’t no men’ (No hay ningún hombre como tú)

    Letra de la canción ‘Ain't No Man’ de Dina Carroll

    Oh, I just can't control how I feel about you
    And I'm so surprised with the way I act
    When you're around

    I know they never see all the things that I see
    They don't understand just what it is
    That we have found

    Well, I don't care what they say
    I've made up my mind anyway
    'Cause you've got the love that I need
    And I wouldn't change it for anything

    There ain't no man makes me feel like you do
    There ain't no man, ain't no doubt
    There ain't no man makes me feel like you do
    There ain't no man that I've ever found

    I simply love the times that we spend together
    And I love the things that you say to me
    When we're alone

    There isn't any doubt in the way I'm feeling
    And I hope the way that I'm feeling now will never go

    Well, I don't care what they say
    I've made up my mind anyway
    'Cause you've got the love that I need
    And I wouldn't change it for anything

    There ain't no man makes me feel like you do
    There ain't no man, ain't no doubt
    There ain't no man makes me feel like you do
    There ain't no man that I've ver found

    No, I don't care what they say
    I've made up my mind anyway
    'Cause you've got the love that I need
    And I wouldn't change it for anything

    Ain't no man (ain't no man, no man)
    Ain't no man, ain't no doubt
    Ain't no man (ain't no man, no man)
    Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (ain't no man, ain't no man, ain't no man)
    Ain't no man
    Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (ain't no man, ain't no man)
    (Ain't no man, ain't no man)

    Ain't no man
    Ain't no man that I've found (that I've ever found)
    Ain't no man (you're my man, yes, you're my man)
    Ain't no man, ain't no doubt (there'll never be another man)
    Ain't no man (never be another man like you)
    Ain't no man

    

