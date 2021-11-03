La canción del día de Herrera: ‘One more time’ de Rod Stewart

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘One more time’ de Rod Stewart.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Historia poca, porque es fresca, reciente. Lo nuevo del señor Rod Stewart para llegar a las noticias de las 7.

Letra de la canción ‘One more time’ de Rod Stewart

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

It's not the color of your hair, or the beauty in your eyes that I'll be missin'

Or the sunshine in your smile, or those ruby red lips I've been kissin'

Now your family don't like me, this I understand

I don't wanna settle down, I am just a ramblin' man

I'd rather be out rockin' with my good old country band, yes, I would

Listen, baby

It was great while it lasted (oh yeah)

And together we smashed it (oh yeah)

There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah)

I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?

One more time, baby

One more time, baby

One more time just for old time's sake

One more time, baby

One more time, baby

One more time just for old time's sake

Now if we have to separate and find somebody new

It's hard to imagine somebody else with you

You taught me how to nasty in those naughty high heel shoes

The devil wears Prada

We were lovers for a while, but it all came crashin' down

The sex was immense, by a good old country mile

Make no mistake, you'll always be on speed dial, oh yeah

It was great while it lasted (oh yeah)

And together we smashed it (oh yeah)

There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah)

I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?

One more time, baby

One more time, baby

One more time just for old time's sake

One more time, baby

One more time, baby

One more time just for old time's sake

Yeah yeah, just one more time

(Ooh, one more time)

Before I go (one more time)

(There's someone else)

One more time

(No, I can't)

Just for old time's sake (ooh, one more time)

(Really shouldn't)

Don't treat me like this (ooh, one more time)

Oh yeah, I'll never forget you, baby (ooh, one more time)

(Don't persuade me)

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (ooh, one more time)

Yeah, yeah, yeah yeah yeah, yeah (ooh, one more time)

(One more time, ooh, ooh) (well, maybe)

Now I hope that you find what you searchin' for

Someone to cuddle and kiss you as you walk through the door

And honor you with children and stay together forever, forever

So it's bon voyage, farewell, au revoir

I'm going down to Woodstock in my beat-up Jaguar

There's no regrets or sadness, but maybe we should've known better

We should've known better, baby

It was great while it lasted (oh yeah)

And together we smashed it (oh yeah)

There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah)

I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?

One more time, baby

One more time, baby

One more time just for old time's sake

One more time, baby

One more time, baby

One more time just for old time's sake

One more time, baby

One more time, baby

One more time just for old time's sake

One more time, baby

One more time, baby

One more time just for old time's sake

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley