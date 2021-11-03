COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘One more time’ de Rod Stewart

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘One more time’ de Rod Stewart.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Historia poca, porque es fresca, reciente. Lo nuevo del señor Rod Stewart para llegar a las noticias de las 7.

    Letra de la canción ‘One more time’ de Rod Stewart

    It's not the color of your hair, or the beauty in your eyes that I'll be missin'
    Or the sunshine in your smile, or those ruby red lips I've been kissin'
    Now your family don't like me, this I understand
    I don't wanna settle down, I am just a ramblin' man
    I'd rather be out rockin' with my good old country band, yes, I would
    Listen, baby

    It was great while it lasted (oh yeah)
    And together we smashed it (oh yeah)
    There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah)
    I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?

    One more time, baby
    One more time, baby
    One more time just for old time's sake
    One more time, baby
    One more time, baby
    One more time just for old time's sake

    Now if we have to separate and find somebody new
    It's hard to imagine somebody else with you
    You taught me how to nasty in those naughty high heel shoes
    The devil wears Prada
    We were lovers for a while, but it all came crashin' down
    The sex was immense, by a good old country mile
    Make no mistake, you'll always be on speed dial, oh yeah

    It was great while it lasted (oh yeah)
    And together we smashed it (oh yeah)
    There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah)
    I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?

    One more time, baby
    One more time, baby
    One more time just for old time's sake
    One more time, baby
    One more time, baby
    One more time just for old time's sake

    Yeah yeah, just one more time
    (Ooh, one more time)
    Before I go (one more time)
    (There's someone else)
    One more time
    (No, I can't)
    Just for old time's sake (ooh, one more time)
    (Really shouldn't)
    Don't treat me like this (ooh, one more time)
    Oh yeah, I'll never forget you, baby (ooh, one more time)
    (Don't persuade me)
    Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (ooh, one more time)
    Yeah, yeah, yeah yeah yeah, yeah (ooh, one more time)
    (One more time, ooh, ooh) (well, maybe)

    Now I hope that you find what you searchin' for
    Someone to cuddle and kiss you as you walk through the door
    And honor you with children and stay together forever, forever
    So it's bon voyage, farewell, au revoir
    I'm going down to Woodstock in my beat-up Jaguar
    There's no regrets or sadness, but maybe we should've known better
    We should've known better, baby

    It was great while it lasted (oh yeah)
    And together we smashed it (oh yeah)
    There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah)
    I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?

    One more time, baby
    One more time, baby
    One more time just for old time's sake
    One more time, baby
    One more time, baby
    One more time just for old time's sake
    One more time, baby
    One more time, baby
    One more time just for old time's sake
    One more time, baby
    One more time, baby
    One more time just for old time's sake

    Recomendados