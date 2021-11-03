La canción del día de Herrera: ‘One more time’ de Rod Stewart

Historia poca, porque es fresca, reciente. Lo nuevo del señor Rod Stewart para llegar a las noticias de las 7.
Letra de la canción ‘One more time’ de Rod Stewart
It's not the color of your hair, or the beauty in your eyes that I'll be missin' Or the sunshine in your smile, or those ruby red lips I've been kissin' Now your family don't like me, this I understand I don't wanna settle down, I am just a ramblin' man I'd rather be out rockin' with my good old country band, yes, I would Listen, baby
It was great while it lasted (oh yeah) And together we smashed it (oh yeah) There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah) I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?
One more time, baby One more time, baby One more time just for old time's sake One more time, baby One more time, baby One more time just for old time's sake
Now if we have to separate and find somebody new It's hard to imagine somebody else with you You taught me how to nasty in those naughty high heel shoes The devil wears Prada We were lovers for a while, but it all came crashin' down The sex was immense, by a good old country mile Make no mistake, you'll always be on speed dial, oh yeah
It was great while it lasted (oh yeah) And together we smashed it (oh yeah) There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah) I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?
One more time, baby One more time, baby One more time just for old time's sake One more time, baby One more time, baby One more time just for old time's sake
Yeah yeah, just one more time (Ooh, one more time) Before I go (one more time) (There's someone else) One more time (No, I can't) Just for old time's sake (ooh, one more time) (Really shouldn't) Don't treat me like this (ooh, one more time) Oh yeah, I'll never forget you, baby (ooh, one more time) (Don't persuade me) Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (ooh, one more time) Yeah, yeah, yeah yeah yeah, yeah (ooh, one more time) (One more time, ooh, ooh) (well, maybe)
Now I hope that you find what you searchin' for Someone to cuddle and kiss you as you walk through the door And honor you with children and stay together forever, forever So it's bon voyage, farewell, au revoir I'm going down to Woodstock in my beat-up Jaguar There's no regrets or sadness, but maybe we should've known better We should've known better, baby
It was great while it lasted (oh yeah) And together we smashed it (oh yeah) There's just one more thing to do (oh yeah) I know that I can keep a secret, baby, can you too?
One more time, baby One more time, baby One more time just for old time's sake One more time, baby One more time, baby One more time just for old time's sake One more time, baby One more time, baby One more time just for old time's sake One more time, baby One more time, baby One more time just for old time's sake