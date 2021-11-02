La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley.
“Es la historia de una canción…
A principios de los 70, tres autores crearon una bellísima melodía llamada ‘Always on my mind’. La cantó Brenda Lee, después -muchos años muchos años después- el gran Willie Nelson.
Pero queda la que 1972 el Rey Elvis poco después de separarse de Priscilla grabó como cara B de un sencillo. Ya ven ustedes una cara B llamada a ser una de las canciones de toda su vida.
Tal vez nunca te abracé
Y todos esos momentos tan solitarios
Supongo que nunca te dije que estaba feliz
De que fueras mía
Chica, siento mucho haber estado tan ciego
Porque siempre estuviste en mi mente”.
Letra canción ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley
Maybe I didn't love you
Quite as often as I could have
Maybe I didn't treat you
Quite as good as I should have
If I made you feel second best
Girl I'm sorry I was blind
But you were always on my mind
You were always on my mind
Maybe I didn't hold you
All those lonely, lonely times
I guess I never told you
That I am so happy that you're mine
If I made you feel second best
Girl I'm sorry I was blind
But you were always on my mind
You were always on my mind
Tell me, tell me that your sweet love hasn't died
Give me, give me one more chance
To keep you satisfied
I'll keep you satisfied
Little things I should have said and done
I just never took the time
But you were always on my mind
You were always on my mind
You were always on my mind
You were always on my mind