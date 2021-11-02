COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:45

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    A principios de los 70, tres autores crearon una bellísima melodía llamada ‘Always on my mind’. La cantó Brenda Lee, después -muchos años muchos años después- el gran Willie Nelson.

    Pero queda la que 1972 el Rey Elvis poco después de separarse de Priscilla grabó como cara B de un sencillo. Ya ven ustedes una cara B llamada a ser una de las canciones de toda su vida.

    Tal vez nunca te abracé

    Y todos esos momentos tan solitarios

    Supongo que nunca te dije que estaba feliz

    De que fueras mía

    Chica, siento mucho haber estado tan ciego

    Porque siempre estuviste en mi mente”.

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Letra canción ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley

    Maybe I didn't love you
    Quite as often as I could have
    Maybe I didn't treat you
    Quite as good as I should have
    If I made you feel second best
    Girl I'm sorry I was blind

    But you were always on my mind
    You were always on my mind

    Maybe I didn't hold you
    All those lonely, lonely times
    I guess I never told you
    That I am so happy that you're mine
    If I made you feel second best
    Girl I'm sorry I was blind

    But you were always on my mind
    You were always on my mind

    Tell me, tell me that your sweet love hasn't died
    Give me, give me one more chance
    To keep you satisfied
    I'll keep you satisfied

    Little things I should have said and done
    I just never took the time
    But you were always on my mind
    You were always on my mind
    You were always on my mind
    You were always on my mind

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo 2

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera y Jon Uriarte

    Reproducir
    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera y Jon Uriarte

    Escuchar