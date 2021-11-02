La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley.

“Es la historia de una canción…

A principios de los 70, tres autores crearon una bellísima melodía llamada ‘Always on my mind’. La cantó Brenda Lee, después -muchos años muchos años después- el gran Willie Nelson.

Pero queda la que 1972 el Rey Elvis poco después de separarse de Priscilla grabó como cara B de un sencillo. Ya ven ustedes una cara B llamada a ser una de las canciones de toda su vida.

Tal vez nunca te abracé

Y todos esos momentos tan solitarios

Supongo que nunca te dije que estaba feliz

De que fueras mía

Chica, siento mucho haber estado tan ciego

Porque siempre estuviste en mi mente”.

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Letra canción ‘Always on my mind’ de Elvis Presley

Maybe I didn't love you

Quite as often as I could have

Maybe I didn't treat you

Quite as good as I should have

If I made you feel second best

Girl I'm sorry I was blind

But you were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

Maybe I didn't hold you

All those lonely, lonely times

I guess I never told you

That I am so happy that you're mine

If I made you feel second best

Girl I'm sorry I was blind

But you were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

Tell me, tell me that your sweet love hasn't died

Give me, give me one more chance

To keep you satisfied

I'll keep you satisfied

Little things I should have said and done

I just never took the time

But you were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

You were always on my mind