La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris

Allá por los años 60 ‘The Driffters’ grabaron una una pieza en la que venían a decir: haz lo que quieras toda la tarde, pero por favor baby guárdame el último baile.
En el 79 hizo una versión country bluegrass mi adorada Emmylou Harris.
Baila con las chicas que quieras, la que te eche el ojo
Aabrázala todo lo fuerte que seas capaz
Y sonríe las durante toda la canción
Pero, cariño, guárdame el último baile para mí…
Letra de la canción ‘Save the last dance for me’ de Emmylou Harris
You can dance Every dance with the girl who gives you the eye Let her hold you tight You can smile Every smile for the girl who'd like to treat you right 'Neath the pale moonlight
But don't forget who's takin' you home And in who's arms you're gonna be
Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me
Oh, I know That the music's fine like sparklin' wine Go and have your fun Dance and sing But while we're apart Don't give your heart to anyone
And don't forget who's takin' you home And in who's arms you're gonna be Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me
You can dance Go and carry on till the night is gone And it's time to go If she asks If you're all alone, can she take you home You must tell her no
And don't forget who's takin' you home And in who's arms you're gonna be Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me And don't forget who's takin' you home And in who's arms you're gonna be Oh, darlin', save the last dance for me