La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson

En el año 70 Kris Kristofferson leyó una entrevista de Sinatraque decía me ayuda a pasar la noche cualquier cosa whisky chicas la Biblia… Y él precisamente escribió esta balada country ‘A cualquier cosa que me ayude a pasar la noche’ (‘Help me make it through the night’).
Letra de la canción ‘Help me make it through the night’ de Kris Kristofferson
Take the ribbon from your hair Shake it loose and let it fall Layin' soft upon my skin Like the shadows on the wall Come and lay down by my side Till the early mornin' light All I'm takin' is your time Help me make it through the night I don't care who's right or wrong I don't try to understand Let the devil take tomorrow Lord tonight I need a friend Yesterday is dead and gone And tomorrow's out of sight And it's sad to be alone