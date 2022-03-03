La canción del día de Herrera: "It's Just The Sun" de Don McLean

It's just the sun that's shinin'in your eyes

It's just the moon that is the sun's disguise

Just the sky, with clouds a blowin' by

The sun and the moon and the sky, and you and I

It's just the rain that's rollin'down my cheek

It's just the wind that makes me hear you speak

It's just the song that anyone can sing

The rain and the wind and the song and the love you bring

It's just the world that gonna break your heart

It's just the past that's tearin' us apart

It's just the time we have so little of

The world and the past and the time that we fell in love

It's just the sun that's shinin' in your eyes

It's just the moon that is the sun's disguise

It's just the sky, with clouds a blowin' by

The sun and the moon and the sky, and you and I