La canción del día de Herrera: "It Must Be Him" de Vikki Carr

Es la historia de una canción... Allá por los años 60, Gilbert Becaud compuso una melodía única e incomparable -como en el era habitual-, que se tradujo al inglés y fue cantada por Florencia Vicenta de Casillas Martínez Cardona, que en realidad era como se llamaba la mexicana Vikki Carr. La canción se titula: "It Must Be Him"

I tell myself what's done is done

I tell myself don't be a fool

Play the field have a lot of fun

It's easy when you play it cool

I tell myself don't be a chump

Who cares, let him stay away

That's when the phone rings and I jump

And as I grab the phone I pray

Let it please be him, oh dear God

It must be him or I shall die

Or I shall die

Oh hello, hello my dear God

It must be him but it's not him

And then I die

That's when I die

After a while, I'm myself again

I take the pieces off the floor

Put my heart on the shelf again

You'll never hurt me anymore

I'm not a puppet on a string

I'll find somebody else someday

That's when the phone rings, and once again

I start to pray

Let it please be him, oh dear God

It must be him , it must be him

or I shall die, or I shall die

Oh hello, hello my dear God

It must be him but it's not him

And then I die

That's when I die

