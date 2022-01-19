COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "It Must Be Him" de Vikki Carr

    Es la historia de una canción... Allá por los años 60, Gilbert Becaud compuso una melodía única e incomparable -como en el era habitual-, que se tradujo al inglés y fue cantada por Florencia Vicenta de Casillas Martínez Cardona, que en realidad era como se llamaba la mexicana Vikki Carr. La canción se titula: "It Must Be Him"

    Letra de "It Must Be Him" de Gilbert Becaud

    I tell myself what's done is done
    I tell myself don't be a fool
    Play the field have a lot of fun
    It's easy when you play it cool
    I tell myself don't be a chump
    Who cares, let him stay away
    That's when the phone rings and I jump
    And as I grab the phone I pray
    Let it please be him, oh dear God
    It must be him or I shall die
    Or I shall die
    Oh hello, hello my dear God
    It must be him but it's not him
    And then I die
    That's when I die
    After a while, I'm myself again
    I take the pieces off the floor
    Put my heart on the shelf again
    You'll never hurt me anymore
    I'm not a puppet on a string
    I'll find somebody else someday
    That's when the phone rings, and once again
    I start to pray
    Let it please be him, oh dear God
    It must be him , it must be him
    or I shall die, or I shall die
    Oh hello, hello my dear God
    It must be him but it's not him
    And then I die
    That's when I die
