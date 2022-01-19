La canción del día de Herrera: "It Must Be Him" de Vikki Carr

Es la historia de una canción... Allá por los años 60, Gilbert Becaud compuso una melodía única e incomparable -como en el era habitual-, que se tradujo al inglés y fue cantada por Florencia Vicenta de Casillas Martínez Cardona, que en realidad era como se llamaba la mexicana Vikki Carr. La canción se titula: "It Must Be Him"
I tell myself what's done is done I tell myself don't be a fool Play the field have a lot of fun It's easy when you play it cool
I tell myself don't be a chump Who cares, let him stay away That's when the phone rings and I jump And as I grab the phone I pray
Let it please be him, oh dear God It must be him or I shall die Or I shall die Oh hello, hello my dear God It must be him but it's not him And then I die That's when I die
After a while, I'm myself again I take the pieces off the floor Put my heart on the shelf again You'll never hurt me anymore
I'm not a puppet on a string I'll find somebody else someday That's when the phone rings, and once again I start to pray
Let it please be him, oh dear God It must be him , it must be him or I shall die, or I shall die Oh hello, hello my dear God It must be him but it's not him And then I die That's when I die
