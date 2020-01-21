La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Torn between two lovers’ de Mary MacGregor

Amanecemos el martes con una romántica canción del día en ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Torn between two lovers’ de Mary MacGregor.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Érase una vez una cantante norteamericana llamada Mary McGregor, que andaba dando vueltas por el país hasta que Peter Yarrow uno de los miembros de Peter, Paul and Mary escribió una canción confiando en ella.

Esa canción fue un gran éxito del año 76, se llamaba así: ‘Torn between two lovers’.

Ahí pasándolo regular entre dos amores

Sintiéndome como una tonta amándolos a ambos

Y rompiendo todas las reglas…”

Letra de la canción ‘Torn between two lovers’ de Mary MacGregor

There are times when a woman has to say what's on her mind

Even though she knows how much it's gonna hurt

Before I say another word let me tell you I love you

Let me hold you close and say these words as gently as I can

There's been another man that I've needed and I've loved

But that doesn't mean I love you less

And he knows you can't possess me and he knows he never will

There's just this empty place inside of me that only he can fill

Torn between two lovers, feelin' like a fool

Lovin' both of you is breakin' all the rules

Torn between two lovers, feelin' like a fool

Lovin' you both is breakin' all the rules

You mustn't think you've failed me just because there's someone

Else

You were the first real love I ever had

And all the things I ever said, I swear they still are true

For no one else can have the part of me I gave to you

I couldn't really blame you if you turned and walked away

But with everything I feel inside, I'm asking you to stay

Torn between two lovers

Fade

Feelin' like a fool

Lovin' both of you is breakin' all the rules