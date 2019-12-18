La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Sleigh ride’ de Johnny Mathis

En la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' cantamos a la Navidad con de Johnny Mathis y su: ‘Sleigh ride’.

“Es la historia de una canción de Navidad

En el año 46 y coincidiendo también con una ola de calor fíjense ustedes Leroy Andersen compuso este ‘Sleigh ride’ que es una célebre y popular canción de invierno que se ha adaptado a la Navidad.

Y no le ha pasado solo con esta canción, con alguna que otra también canciones de nieve ‘Let It Snow', y otras más fueron compuestas cuando estaban al borde del mar, los tíos, pasando un calor espantoso.

Los primeros en interpretarla fueron los Boston Pops Orchestra. Y hoy me he traído, para estos días de Navidad, la versión del siempre elegantísimo Johnny Mathis.

Letra de la canción ‘Sleigh ride’ de Johnny Mathis

Just hear those sleigh bells jingle-ing, ring-ting-tingle-ing too

Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling "you-hoo"

Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, let's go

Let's look at the show

We're riding in a wonderland of snow

Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, it's grand

Just holding your hand

We're gliding along with a song of a wintery fairy land

Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we

We've snuggled close together like two birds of a feather would be

Let's take that road before us and sing a or two

Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

There's a birthday party at the home of Farmer Gray

It'll be the perfect ending of a perfect day

We'll be singing the songs we love to sing without a single stop

At the fireplace where we'll watch the chestnuts pop

Pop, pop, pop

There's a happy feeling nothing in the world can buy

When they pass around the coffee and the pumpkin pie

It'll nearly be like a picture print by Currier and Ives

These wonderful things are the things we remember all through our lives

These wonderful things are the things we remember all through our lives

Just hear those sleigh bells jingle-ing, ring-ting-tingle-ing too

Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling "you-hoo"

Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, let's go

Let's look at the show

We're riding in a wonderland of snow

Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, it's grand

Just holding your hand

We're gliding along with a song of a wintery fairy land

Nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we

We've snuggled close together like two birds of a feather would be

Let's take that road before us and sing a or two

Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with

Lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with

Lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with