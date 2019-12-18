ABC

La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Sleigh ride’ de Johnny Mathis

No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

En la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' cantamos a la Navidad con de Johnny Mathis y su: ‘Sleigh ride’.

“Es la historia de una canción de Navidad

En el año 46 y coincidiendo también con una ola de calor fíjense ustedes Leroy Andersen compuso este ‘Sleigh ride’ que es una célebre y popular canción de invierno que se ha adaptado a la Navidad.

Y  no le ha pasado solo con esta canción, con alguna que otra también canciones de nieve ‘Let It Snow', y otras más fueron compuestas cuando estaban al borde del mar, los tíos, pasando un calor espantoso.

Los primeros en interpretarla fueron los Boston Pops Orchestra. Y hoy me he traído, para estos días de Navidad, la versión del siempre elegantísimo Johnny Mathis.

Letra de la canción ‘Sleigh ride’ de Johnny Mathis

Just hear those sleigh bells jingle-ing, ring-ting-tingle-ing too
Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling "you-hoo"
Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, let's go
Let's look at the show
We're riding in a wonderland of snow

Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up, it's grand
Just holding your hand
We're gliding along with a song of a wintery fairy land

Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we
We've snuggled close together like two birds of a feather would be
Let's take that road before us and sing a or two
Come on, it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

There's a birthday party at the home of Farmer Gray
It'll be the perfect ending of a perfect day
We'll be singing the songs we love to sing without a single stop
At the fireplace where we'll watch the chestnuts pop
Pop, pop, pop

There's a happy feeling nothing in the world can buy
When they pass around the coffee and the pumpkin pie
It'll nearly be like a picture print by Currier and Ives
These wonderful things are the things we remember all through our lives
These wonderful things are the things we remember all through our lives

