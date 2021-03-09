La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You make me feel so young’ de Willie Nelson

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You make me feel so young’ de Willie Nelson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Ya está aquí, es un disco muy esperado del gran Willie Nelson se llama ‘That's Life’ y versiona canciones de aquí de allá y de toda la vida.

You make me feel soy Young… ¡qué maravilla!

Letra de la canción ‘You make me feel so young’ de Willie Nelson

You make me feel so young

You make me feel like Spring has sprung

Every time I see you grin

I'm such a happy individual

The moment that you speak

I want to go play hide and seek

I wanna go and bounce the moon

Just like a toy balloon

You and I

Are just like a couple of tots

Running across a meadow

Pickin' up lots of forget me nots

You make me feel so young

You make me feel there are songs to be sung

Bells to be rung

A wonderful fling to be flung

And even when I'm old and gray

I'm going to feel the way I do today

'Cause you make me feel so young

You and I

We're just like a couple of tots

Running across a meadow

Pickin' up lots of forget me nots

You make me feel so young

You make me feel there are songs to be sung

Bells to be rung

And a wonderful fling to be flung

And even when I'm old and gray

I'm going to feel the way I do today

'Cause you make me feel so young

You make me feel so youngSo young

You make me feel so young

