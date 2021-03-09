La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You make me feel so young’ de Willie Nelson

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You make me feel so young’ de Willie Nelson.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Ya está aquí, es un disco muy esperado del gran Willie Nelson se llama ‘That's Life’ y versiona canciones de aquí de allá y de toda la vida.
You make me feel soy Young… ¡qué maravilla!
You make me feel so young
You make me feel like Spring has sprung
Every time I see you grin
I'm such a happy individual
The moment that you speak
I want to go play hide and seek
I wanna go and bounce the moon
Just like a toy balloon
You and I
Are just like a couple of tots
Running across a meadow
Pickin' up lots of forget me nots
You make me feel so young
You make me feel there are songs to be sung
Bells to be rung
A wonderful fling to be flung
And even when I'm old and gray
I'm going to feel the way I do today
'Cause you make me feel so young
You and I
We're just like a couple of tots
Running across a meadow
Pickin' up lots of forget me nots
You make me feel so young
You make me feel there are songs to be sung
Bells to be rung
And a wonderful fling to be flung
And even when I'm old and gray
I'm going to feel the way I do today
'Cause you make me feel so young
You make me feel so youngSo young
You make me feel so young
