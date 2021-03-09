COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You make me feel so young’ de Willie Nelson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:55

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You make me feel so young’ de Willie Nelson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Ya está aquí, es un disco muy esperado del gran Willie Nelson se llama ‘That's Life’ y versiona canciones de aquí de allá y de toda la vida.

    You make me feel soy Young… ¡qué maravilla!

    Letra de la canción ‘You make me feel so young’ de Willie Nelson

    You make me feel so young
    You make me feel like Spring has sprung
    Every time I see you grin
    I'm such a happy individual

    The moment that you speak
    I want to go play hide and seek
    I wanna go and bounce the moon
    Just like a toy balloon

    You and I
    Are just like a couple of tots
    Running across a meadow
    Pickin' up lots of forget me nots

    You make me feel so young

    You make me feel there are songs to be sung
    Bells to be rung
    A wonderful fling to be flung

    And even when I'm old and gray
    I'm going to feel the way I do today
    'Cause you make me feel so young

    You and I
    We're just like a couple of tots
    Running across a meadow
    Pickin' up lots of forget me nots

    You make me feel so young
    You make me feel there are songs to be sung
    Bells to be rung

    And a wonderful fling to be flung

    And even when I'm old and gray
    I'm going to feel the way I do today
    'Cause you make me feel so young
    You make me feel so youngSo young
    You make me feel so young

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Everybody’s talking’ de Joe Sample & Randy Crawford

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo 2

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar